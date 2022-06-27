Business Happenings - July 2022

Now Open

GreenPal, an on-demand lawn mowing service described as “Uber for lawn care,” recently launched its services into Mountain Brook. Already available in 48 states, homeowners list their lawn care needs and desired service date, and then select a lawn care company to fulfill the service after receiving bids based on Google Street view, aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides. 615-456-4010

Real & Rosemary recently had a grand opening for its new location at 75 Church St. in Crestline Village. The upscale, fast-casual restaurant serves fresh, healthy home-cooked meals and also has locations in Homewood and at The Summit.205-757-4096,

Ignite Cycle is now open at 1091 Jemison Lane in the Lane Parke development in Mountain Brook Village. The original location of Ignite Cycle is at Pepper Place in Lakeview.

Piano maker Steinway & Sons recently had a grand opening for Steinway Piano Gallery Birmingham, 2000 Cahaba Road, Suite 100, in English Village, according to a news release. 205-822-3331

Coming Soon

Heezie’s, a retail shop offering accessories, gifts and home goods, was scheduled as of press time to open in June at 81 Church St., Unit 101, in Crestline Village. 205-874-6278

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors recently announced that Son’s Donuts will open a store at 2683 Parke Lane Court N. in the Lane Parke development in Mountain Brook Village. This will be the second location for owners Jim and Amy Watkins, who opened their first location in Avondale. Son’s Donuts will be next to Little Buckhead Blue in the second phase of Lane Parke, which is slated to open this fall. 205-202-5233

News and Accomplishments

The historic Webb Building, located at the corner of Second Avenue North and 20th Street in downtown Birmingham, is being redeveloped as a six-unit residential facility set to open in 2023, according to a recent report by bhamnow.com. The project partners are Ladd Real Estate, 6 Office Park Circle, No. 111; ARC Realty; Stewart/Perry; and David Baker Architects, the report stated. 205-879-4777

Several Mountain Brook operators were recently nominated for the Alabama Retail Association Retailer of the Year awards: Seth Adams, Village Sportswear; Billy Angell, Oak Street Garden Shop; Meg Margjeka, Etc.; Brenda Meadows, The Lingerie Shoppe; Jennifer Ryan, Blueroot Co.; Brad and Amy Simpson, Smith’s Variety; Mary Swanson, Tulipano; and Karla Woodruff and Katie Kelley Yandell, milla. 334-263-1915

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, which has three branches in Mountain Brook, recently named Scott Peters to be its chief transformation officer and Kate Danella to be the head of consumer banking as part of a multiyear initiative to create the Regions Bank of the future, according to a news release. Peters joined Regions in 2004 and most recently served as head of the company’s Consumer Banking Group. Among his achievements, Peters led extensive modernization efforts in Regions’ updated branch network. Danella most recently served as chief strategy and client experience officer and led the bank to a 36% increase in new deposit account openings and loans booked through digital channels in 2021. 205-326-5151

PreSchool Partners, 4447 Montevallo Road, recently named Emily Bridges as its new director of development. 205-951-5151

Anniversaries

Caring Transitions of South Birmingham recently celebrated its 1-year anniversary. John and Joanna Milkay’s company helps with senior moves, downsizing and estate sales, and it is the second Caring Transitions franchise in Alabama. 205-749-8455

Empower Counseling & Coaching, 9 Office Park Circle, Suite 106, will soon celebrate its third anniversary. 205-730-6570

Henhouse Antiques, 1900 Cahaba Road, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Located in English Village, Henhouse specializes in European furniture, chandeliers and accessories. 205-918-0505

Wedding stationery and gift shop Please Reply, 42 Church St. in Crestline Village, celebrated 23 years in business in May, according to owner Katie Smith. 205-870-4773

Blueroot Company is celebrating the second anniversary of the opening of its pick-up window at 2822A Petticoat Lane. The eatery offers fresh, healthy food, including salad and green bowls, specially toasts, breakfast bowls, snacks and baked sweet potatoes. 205-224-9000

Dr. Daniel E. Rousso, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon, is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of his clinic at 2700 U.S. 280, Suite 300. 205-930-9595

Oak Street Garden Shop, 115 Oak St., recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary. Owner Billy Angell started the shop in a temporary structure in spring 1990 before opening a permanent building in fall 1990. 205-870-7542