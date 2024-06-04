Business Happenings - June 2024

NOW OPEN

The Tribe Hair Co. salon is now open at 2412 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook. The luxury hair salon offers hair color, highlights, cuts, hair extensions and makeup and is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-834-8274, instagram.com/thetribehairco

The Curry Corner recently opened at 2037 Cahaba Road in English Village, in the previous location of Chester’s Test Kitchen. The restaurant serves authentic Indian foods such as butter chicken and tandoori dishes, along with a full bar. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

currycornerbham.com

Cleere, a designer clothing resale business at 6 Office Park Circle, Suite 116, now has a new online store. The company will accept new or pre-owned designer clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry to sell. The online store features top items in the Cleere inventory and can provide buyers doorstep delivery within 3 miles of Mountain Brook, or shipping to any location in the U.S.

cleerecloset.com

The local mother-and-daughter duo of JoLeigh and Summer Payne have now opened Card My Yard in Mountain Brook. The business allows customers to choose from customized yard signs to celebrate life’s milestones, such as birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and more.

205-999-0529, cardmyyard.com

Mizzen+Main, a popular menswear retailer, opened last month at The Summit Birmingham. The store is known for its classic men’s dress shirt but also carries other men’s clothing and golf attire. Customers can stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-407-4188, mizzenandmain.com

Swarovski recently opened at the Summit Birmingham. The store offers the finest in crystal and created diamonds. They also specialize in jewelry, watches and other gifts. Shoppers can visit the store Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-316-3254, swarovski.com

Tina’s Market, previously known as Teenie’s Take-Home Market in Mountain Brook, has opened at 3027 Central Ave. in Homewood. The market is a place for shoppers to stop in for a take-home meal or grab treats, baked goods and other local vendor items. Tina’s Market hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

tinasmarketbham.com

COMING SOON

English Village prepares to welcome the new Mexican restaurant, Frida’s Cocina & Cantina, in the location previously occupied by Civitas, 2031 Cahaba Road.

The Laguna Beach jewelry company Gorjana will open at The Summit Birmingham soon. The company is known for gold jewelry crafted to layer, mix and match. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-201-0094, gorjana.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

MaryDee Snow, president of MaryDeeTravel, has been awarded a Top Travel Specialist designation by Condé Nast magazine for outstanding European family travel. MaryDeeTravel is located at 2900 Cahaba Road, Suite 100D.

205-454-4999, marydeetravel.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Home décor store Home With Hechart has celebrated three years at 2003 Cahaba Road, Suite 101, in English Village. The store offers interior design guidance to customers looking for furniture, gifts, lighting, textiles and much more. The store is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Customers can also shop the extensive online collection.

205-202-3133, homewithhechart.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Fitness Center. Beth and Vic Nigri at The Fitness Center in Mountain Brook.

The Fitness Center, 3900 Montclair Road #210, has been helping clients stay healthy for 30 years. The business offers personal training, cardio, mobility and strength training, as well as a wellness program that includes nutritional guidance and planning. The Fitness Center is located above the Crestline Post Office.

205-870-1121, thefitnesscenter.org

Bossi Leisure is celebrating three years at 2003 Cahaba Road in English Village. The retailer offers everyday staples for a woman’s wardrobe, from shoes to skirts and jackets. The boutique is open from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-201-6735, bossileisure.com

Davenport’s Pizza Palace has been family owned and operated since 1964. That makes this year the pizzeria’s 60th year at 2837 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook. The restaurant serves thin-crust pizzas and salads in an old-school style atmosphere, complete with arcade games to play while you wait. Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 4:30-9 p.m.

205-879-8603, davenportspizza.com

Onward Reserve is celebrating one year at 390 Rele St. in Lane Parke. The men’s clothing store carries items for college game days, T-shirts, sport coats, footwear and accessories. Customers can shop Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

205-518-5048, onwardreserve.com

The Publix GreenWise Market has served shoppers at the Lane Parke location at 1000 Jemison Lane for five years. The store offers organic and specialty groceries and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

205-802-9189, greenwisemarket.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emmy Squared Pizza. A variety of Detroit-style pizzas on the menu at Emmy Squared Pizza, an “elevated, casual food concept” from the Pizza Loves Emily family of restaurants. Emmy Squared Pizza is opening its first location in Alabama at The Summit this spring.

The Summit location of Emmy Squared Pizza has been open for one year. The pizzeria offers Detroit-style pizza, sandwiches, brunch and more. Customers can dine Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and beginning at 10 a.m. on the weekends.

205-994-8685, emmysquaredpizza.com

The Birmingham Boys Choir celebrates 51 years in various locations around Birmingham. The nonprofit was formed to allow boys in the greater Birmingham area to learn music reading literacy, vocal skills and more.

205-767-9219, birminghamboyschoir.org