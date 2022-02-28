Business Happenings - March 2022

NOW OPEN

Civitas Restaurant & Bar opened Feb. 2 at 2031 Cahaba Road in English Village in the space formerly occupied by Evelyn's Southern Fare. The eatery specializes in classic Southern dishes with a contempo­rary twist. The owner is Tonya Jones, who is also the owner of Tonya Jones Salons­pa in English Village. The executive chef is Chris Melville. The head bartender is Quinton Chandler-Green. The restaurant is named for the Civitas statue by artist James Barnhill that's been a fixture of English Village since 1998. 205-202-4760

COMING SOON

Four new retail shops are opening at The Summit, 214 Summit Blvd., according to media reports. Levi's NextGen, a Levi Strauss concept store, is to open this spring. The Good Feet Store, a retailer specializing in custom-fitted footwear, is to open in early 2022. Blue Sushi Sake Grill will open later this year. LensCraft­ers opened a popup at The Summit in January and plans to open a showroom later this year. In addition, the Nord­strom Rack location at River Ridge off U.S. 280 will relocate to a 27,000-square­foot space at The Summit later this year, according to a Nordstrom news release.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Always Best Care, 6 Office Park Circle, Suite 315, recently announced that it has received the 2022 Best of Home Care: Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The award is given to top-ranking home-care providers based on caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care, according to a news release from Always Best Care. The providers who win the award work with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their caregivers via live phone interviews each month. 205-874-9730

ANNIVERSARIES

Mon Ami, 40 Church St., will celebrate its third anniversary March 1. 205-848-7800

Carriage House, 241 Rele St., is celebrat­ing the second anniversary of its move to Lane Parke from its former location in Homewood. The shop sells wedding and bridesmaid dresses, veils and other bridal accessories. Owner Caroline Eades, a Mountain Brook native, opened the store in Lane Parke on March 3, 2020. 205-871-7759

Tapas and tequila restaurant Sol Y Luna, 920 Lane Parke Court, is celebrating the second anniversary of opening its location in Lane Parke in Mountain Brook Village near the Grand Bohemian Hotel. The eatery originally operated in Bir­mingham's Lakeview neighborhood from 1997-2013. 205-407-4797

Hassig Chiropractic will soon celebrate 20 years in business in Crestline Village, according to the Mountain Brook Cham­ber of Commerce. 205-879-4046