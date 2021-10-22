Business Happenings- November 2021

Now Open

Rush House, an online shop of artisan rugs and textiles, is now open. Founded by professional designers Liz Strong — a Mountain Brook native — and Page Mullins during the pandemic, Rush House sells handmade rugs from Indonesia, Vietnam, China and Mexico, plus other home products sourced from around the globe.

shoprushhouse.com

Coming Soon

Little Buckhead Blue, an Atlanta-based children’s clothing store, plans to open its second shop in the Phase 2 expansion of Lane Parke, 2621 Lane Park Road, in 2022. It will exclusively carry The Beaufort Bonnet Company brand, which offers boy’s and girl’s clothing, shoes and accessories in sizes from newborn to 12.

facebook.com/littlebuckheadblue

After first bringing Ono Poké to The Pizitz Food Hall downtown in 2017, Bayer Properties recently announced that the poke bowl restaurant will open its third location at 214 Summit Blvd. Suite 150 at The Summit. Owned and operated by Vinh Tran, the Ono Poké location at The Summit will be the first to share a space with bubble tea concept Teaspoon. Both are expected to open in early 2022, according to a Bayer news release. The Summit location of Ono Poké will feature several new menu options, while keeping its original Hawaiian-inspired decor. Ono Poké will be located next to Taco Mama in a 2,246-square-foot space. 205-967-0111

New Ownership

Brookwood Office Partners has purchased the building housing Macy’s, 614 Brookwood Village, in a sale-leaseback deal for an undisclosed amount, according to a Sept. 28 report at al.com. In August, Fairway Investments and Pope & Land Real Estate of Atlanta bought Brookwood Village, but Macy’s was not part of that transaction, according to a news release from the buyers. 205-868-2600

News and Accomplishments

The International Interior Design Association - Alabama Chapter announced the winners of its biennial IDIE Awards at a Sept. 24 event at The Club, according to a IIDA-AL news release. The awards showcase the work of the chapter’s members and celebrate excellence in interior design. The winners are as follows:

► Best in Show: Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Ellis Architects (Institution – Large)

► Best of Assembly: Red Mountain Theatre Company, LIVE Design Group

► Best of Corporate (Small): Biso Collective, CCR Architecture & Interiors

► Best of Corporate (Large): Church of the Highlands, central office renovation, TURNERBATSON

► Best of Furniture Installation (Small): Nicholas Air, Interior Elements

► Best of Furniture Installation (Large): i3 Academy, Interior Elements

► Best of Health Care: UAB Kirklin Clinic Infusion Therapy Clinic, Gresham Smith

► Best of Hospitality: Ferus Artisan Ales, TURNERBATSON

► Best of Institution (Small): Adamsville Elementary, media center, TURNERBATSON

► Best of Institution (Large): Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Ellis Architects

► Best of Residential: Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors

► Best of Other: ZUMA – Alys Beach Wellness Center, Nequette Architecture and Design

Groome Transportation, 1115 Payton Way, Suite 111, in Leeds, recently resumed its regular daily shuttle service between Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will maintain strict safety protocols on the shuttles, including a requirement that all drivers and passengers wear masks, according to a company news release. Groome connects over 120 cities to 13 major hub airports, according to a company news release. 205-719-0469

The Birmingham Zoo, 630 Cahaba Road, exceeded its fundraising goal of $450,000 with its virtual 2021 ZooRendezvous. It raised $515,000 benefiting the Emergency Animal Fund, ensuring that the animals at the zoo receive proper care. Presented by First Horizon Foundation, formerly Iberiabank, the event had a “Roaring ‘20s” theme. 205-879-0409

Alabama Launchpad, a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, 1320 First Ave. S., recently announced 11 finalists for its Cycle 3 2021 funding competition for start-ups. The concept stage finalists competing for $25,000 include four Birmingham-area companies, including Need2Say, based in Leeds. Need2Say is a mobile application combined with online live classes that help construction workers improve their English and Spanish communication skills. The Cycle 3 competition finale will stream live Nov.17, according to an EDPA news release. 205-943-4700

The Alabama Retail Association recently named Ralph and Rebecca Sorrell — husband-and-wife pharmacists and co-owners of Ritch’s Pharmacy, 2714 Cahaba Road, — as Bronze Retailers of the Year among businesses with annual sales exceeding $5 million. Ritch’s Pharmacy is one of 11 retail businesses statewide, and the only pharmacy, honored in 2021 as a Retailer of the Year, according to a Alabama Retail Association news release. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce nominated the Sorrells and hosted a ceremony to honor the couple after the award winners were announced. 205-871-1141

ABC Select Spirits, 201 Rele St. in Lane Parke, was one of only two ABC stores in the Birmingham area to take part in the 2021 Fall Sweepstakes hosted by the Alabama ABC Board in October, according to Birmingham Business Journal. A hundred random winners would be given the change to purchase coveted, highly allocated whiskeys, such as Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. 205-877-9851

The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce, 101 20th St. S. in Irondale, announced its Small Business Awards in September. The winners were selected in four categories:

► Emerging business (in business less than five years): Frozen Rooster, a chicken and ice cream eatery at the Shoppes of Grand River in Leeds

► 1-10 employees: Stacey’s Style Studio, a hair salon located near Crestwood Boulevard

► 11-50 employees: Cox Pools, a residential and commercial pool builder

► 51-100 employees: Chick-fil-A at Eastwood Village

205-401-6391

Sanders Capital Partners, 2015 Stonegate Trail, Unit 105, recently acquired a 9,200-square-foot surgery center in Duluth, Georgia, for $2.3 million, according to Birmingham Business Journal. Mountain Brook resident Rance Sanders serves as its president. 205-438-6565

Personnel Moves

Iberia Bank, a division of First Horizon, recently announced that Birmingham businessman Chase Wise will join the company’s Birmingham Advisory Board. Wise is president of Saginaw Pipe Co. Inc., a leading steel service center, according to a Iberia news release. A graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, Wise, his wife Rebecca and their three sons attend St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook.

Jeremy Clark assumed the position of chief executive officer of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive, effective Sept. 30, according to a news release from the company. Clark will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and will provide oversight at all five hospitals in the Brookwood Baptist Health system. 205-877-1000

Balch & Bingham, 1901 Sixth Ave. N., Suite 1500, announced Sept. 30 that Lauren Thornton Jameson would return to the firm’s Birmingham office as an attorney in the litigation, real estate and commercial lending practices. A Mountain Brook resident and Vestavia Hills native, Jameson earned her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law and her LL.M. in taxation, cum laude from the University of Alabama School of Law. 205-251-8100

Always Best Care, 6 Office Park Circle, Suite 315, is pleased to celebrate several recent work anniversaries. Director of Client Services Debbie Perkins has made a smooth transition into the health care industry, where she leveraged 40 years of customer service gained from owning her own business. Director of Operations Christy Tenney has been an integral leader since 2019 and manages the operations, accounting and human resource departments. Client Liaison Florence Hinkle visits clients in their homes to ensure they are satisfied with services and previously worked for 15 years as the director of resident services in a local senior living facility. Always Best Care is also pleased to announce that Luke Turner has joined the team as an intern and got involved with the company through the business program at Mountain Brook High School. 205-874-9730

Anniversaries

Ruby Ansley Interiors, 2806 Petticoat Lane in Mountain Brook Village, is celebrating its 58th anniversary this month. 205-871-8294

Village Sportswear, a women’s clothing store at 2421 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village owned by Seth Adams, is celebrating its 56th anniversary this year. 205-879-5748

B. Prince, 271 Rele St., is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Lane Parke. Bezshan Dolatabadi took ownership of the former Betsy Prince boutique in Brookwood Village in 2015 and opened the new women’s clothing boutique, B. Prince, in 2016. 205-871-1965

Integrated Behavioral Health, 4984 Overton Road, which offers mental health services to individuals and families, recently celebrated its second anniversary. 205-768-5558

Tonya Jones SalonSpa, 2410 Fairway Drive in English Village, is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month. 205-870-4247

Etc…, 2726 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village, is celebrating its 12th year in business this month. 205-871-6747

MPower Pilates + Cycle Studio celebrates the first anniversary of the expansion of its studio at 2419 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village in November. MPower also recently marked the first anniversary of the opening of its English Village location at 2008 Cahaba Road. 205-518-5676

Over the Mountain Pediatrics, 3300 Cahaba Road, Suite 102, celebrated its 40-year anniversary in September, according to a news release from Children’s of Alabama. Staff, physicians and retired employees attended the celebration at Over the Mountain Pediatrics, which has been a female-run practice since it was founded in 1981.

Closings

The Dande Lion, 2416 Canterbury Road, is closing after 52 years of business in Mountain Brook Village.