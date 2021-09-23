Business Happenings - October 2021

Now Open

Tom Beckbe, the sporting apparel brand, has opened its 1,300-square-foot flagship retail store at 2423 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village. The store’s offerings include outerwear, fleece, shorts, bags and accessories. The brand was founded in 2015 by Birmingham residents Radcliff and Mary Menge. 205-286-8203

Entrepreneur Liz Strong, who grew up in Mountain Brook Village, and her business partner Page Mullins recently opened an online business called Rush House, selling handmade rugs from China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. The brand has been featured by such outlets as Better Homes + Gardens, Garden and Gun and Veranda, Strong said in an email.

Helena-based A&B Professional Services is now open and offers comprehensive services, including carpet cleaning, floor cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning and janitorial services. 205-218-8812

A Rose Cleaning Services is now open and provides residential and commercial cleaning services. The licensed, bonded and insured company uses eco-friendly cleaning products and works to provide excellent, professional services such as deep cleaning, minor cleaning, organizing, floor buffing, grout cleaning, lawn cutting, declutter and more. 205-529-9352

Coming Soon

MELT plans to open a new location in the Lane Parke retail center in Mountain Brook Village in 2022, according to a recent news release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. The restaurant will be a tenant in the new Phase 2 that is under construction. At its original location at 4105 Fourth Ave. S. in Avondale, Melt serves grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers, fries and local beers. 205-917-5000

New Ownership

Lindsay Cutshall is now the new owner of Elle Birmingham, 61 Church St. 205-870-5683

Brookwood Village, a once-popular shopping mall that opened in 1974, was recently purchased by Fairway Investments of Birmingham and Pope & Land Real Estate of Atlanta, according to a news release from the new owners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. 205-871-0406

News and Accomplishments

Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank, agreed Aug. 30 to pay about $8.5 million in fines and community investments to settle charges of lending discrimination brought by the U.S. Justice Department and a federal bank regulator, according to a report at thehill.com. Cadence Bank has a branch at 1000 Jemison Lane in Mountain Brook. 205-870-3177

Mountain Brook developer John Evans of Evson Inc. told the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 23 that construction on Phase 2 of the Lane Parke retail development, 2621 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook Village, is expected to be complete by August 2022. Hoar Construction and C.S. Beatty are the contractors. 205-871-0888

The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, 510 Office Park Drive, along with three other organizations, recently provided the funds for some improvements to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, located in Troy, according to a Aug. 12 report by the Troy Messenger. The improvements to the facility include new restrooms that are compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. 205-874-3523

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 101 Hoyt Lane, along the city of Mountain Brook and the Business Education Department at Mountain Brook High School, sponsor an annual leadership program at MBHS called Leadership Mountain Brook. The students taking part in LMB for the 2021-22 school year are: Andrew Ashford, JT Christian, Bella Donner, Lucy Evans, Knox Herren, Lindsey-Kate McElroy, Brendan Mitchell, Robert Morrow, Margaret Nichols, Saylors Pursell, Ida Rutkoff, Matthew Walton, John White and Ann Woodke. The group has a new teacher this year, Margaret Denton. 205-871-3779

Personnel Moves

Heather Richards was sworn in as the new Mountain Brook City Clerk at a meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council on Aug. 23. Richards has been employed by the city for eight years, serving most recently as magistrate supervisor in Mountain Brook Municipal Court. 205-802-2400

Anniversaries

Golden Age Wine, 2828 Culver Road, celebrated its second anniversary in July. 205-848-8877

Married Mountain Brook couple Scott Joe and Julie Bernstein recently celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of their company, SLEEVZ. The product, which the couple designed, is a patent-pending face mask that attaches to eyewear. 205-660-2299

Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, recently marked the first anniversary of the reopening of the historic Lone Pine Mine, a small iron-ore mine located at the park. Two Mountain Brook nonprofits — the Daniel Foundation and the Joseph S. Bruno Charitable Foundation — helped fund the project. After being closed since WWII, the mine entrance is now open for visitors to peek inside and view period artifacts and replicas. 205-933-1409

Crestline Bagel, 66 Church St. in Crestline Village, which opened in August 1996 as Chesapeake Bagel, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The shop was renamed Crestline Bagel by the second owner, according to current co-owner Jennifer Yarbrough, who bought the business with her husband, Ralph Yarbrough, in 2007. They also have locations in Cahaba Heights and Innovation Depot downtown 205-871-4583

Prints Charming Soho, 1903 Cahaba Road in English Village, is celebrating its first anniversary. Items on sale at the store include candles, stationary, books, pillows and blankets, according to owner Ari Millner. 205-968-1239, Instagram @printscharmingsohonyc

28:20 Boutique, 129 Oak St. in Crestline Village, recently celebrated its first anniversary. The boutique was formerly located in Homewood for about eight years, according to owner Ellen Moss. 205-540-7446

Porch, 2 Dexter Ave. in Crestline Village, celebrated its first anniversary in September. Located in the space formerly occupied by Mafiaoza’s Pizzeria & Neighborhood Pub, Porch serves sandwiches, salads, snacks and a few plates, along with beer, wine and cocktails. 205-739-2083

Owned by Mountain Brook residents Vickie and Richard Bailey, The Mountain Brook Olive Co., formerly known as The Happy Olive, 261 Rele St., celebrates its second anniversary at Lane Parke. Selling olive oils, balsamic vinegars and cooking accessories, the store also has locations in Mobile and Fairhope. 205-703-9003

Outdoor co-op REI Birmingham, 335 Summit Blvd., is celebrating the second anniversary of its 20,000-square-foot store at The Summit. In addition to offering quality outdoor gear, the retailer offers workshops to connect people to the outdoors. 205-967-1419

Antiquities, 2421 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village, is celebrating its 11th anniversary this month. The shop offers French, Italian and English antiques and contemporary accessories. 205-870-1030

Duke’s Clothier, 53 Church St. in Crestline Village, recently marked the third anniversary of this location. 205-739-2244