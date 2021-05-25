Business Happenings

NOW OPEN

Coffee Shoppe at Vino, 1930 Cahaba Road, is now open and offers coffee, smoothies, tea, small breakfast options and paninis. 205-870-8404

Home with Hechart, a local design and interiors company, was scheduled to hold an opening celebration at its new flagship store at 2102 Cahaba Road on May 22, according to a news release. Alex Hechart is the lead designer and owner and started the company in 2020 with her mother.

Mitchell's Place, an autism treatment center and preschool, opened a second location on Arlington Avenue on Southside on May 17, according to a spokesperson for the nonprofit. The facility — called MP Southside + — shares parking with Triumph Services Inc., which helps teens and adults with autism develop life skills. 205-957-0294

High-intensity interval training gym X4 Fitness, 900 Lane Parke Court, Suite C6, was scheduled to open a new location at Lane Parke in Mountain Brook Village on May 17, according to the Lane Parke website.

Acclaimed Chef Raquel Ervin opened her cafe, Eat At Panoptic, at 1819 Crestwood Blvd., — a complement to her successful food truck and catering operation — in Irondale on May 1, according to a news release from the eatery. 205-319-1611

John and Joanna Milkay recently launched their company, Caring Transitions of South Birmingham, which helps with senior moves, downsizing and estate sales. Their company is the second Caring Transitions franchise in Alabama, according to a news release from the Milkays. It serves Mountain Brook, Homewood and other communities. 205-749-8455

COMING SOON

Tom Beckbe, a purveyor of quality men’s outdoor clothing, plans to open a brick-and-mortar store in August in the old location of Christine’s Across the Street, 2423 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village. The owners are Radcliff Menge and his wife, Mary Menge.

ChopNFresh Salads will open a location at 2621 Lane Park Road in Lane Parke this summer, according to a news release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. The eatery uses fresh, high quality ingredients, many from local farmers, and makes all of its dressings in house. 205-871-0888

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Construction is underway on Phase 2 of the retail portion of the Lane Parke development in Mountain Brook Village. The local firm Evson Inc. is the developer. Hoar Construction is the general contractor. Work began in March and should be completed by May 2022. Phase 2 will add neatly 50,000 square feet to the development. 205-871-0888

Mountain Brook resident James Hollingsworth, a business development professional, recently published his first book, “The Hardy Cobbler of Tern,” on Amazon and calls it a “crossover story” for children and adults.

Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, 300 Office Park Drive, Suite 225, is now accepting donations for 2021-22 Alzheimer’s care and services for families in need. It will also be celebrating its 30-year anniversary by honoring Dr. Lindy Harrell, founder of UAB Alzheimer’s Research, at Iron City. Visit our website for date and time. 205-871-7970

Julie Howell and Elizabeth Roberts, the owners of Lamb’s Ear Ltd., 70 Church St. in Crestline Village, were presented with the Mary Anne Glazner Community Champion Award by Avery Robbins of Leadership Mountain Brook during a Mountain Brook City Council virtual meeting in April. The award honors the late Mary Anne Glazner, who owned Smith’s Variety for 40 years. 205-802-5700

The Birmingham-area Buff City Soap stores are partnering with The Birmingham Zoo, according to a company news release, to offer a special line of zoo-themed soaps that were unveiled at the Mountain Brook Store on April 22. For every bar of “zoo” soap and related product sold, $1 will be donated to the zoo. Facebook @buffcitysoapmountainbrook

Developer and Mountain Brook resident Mike Mouron and Capstone Development Partners, 402 Office Park Drive, recently completed the renovation of the historic Greyhound Bus Terminal on 19th Street North near Birmingham City Hall for multiuse office space, according to media reports. The bus depot, unused since 2017, was built in 1950. 205-949-5050

The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, 510 Office Park Drive, recently provided a $15,500 grant to the town of Eclectic to assist the Elmore County community in creating a local history museum, according to The Wetumpka Herald. 205-874-3523,

Finch Fine Wines, 2737 U.S. 280, Suite 144, at Mountain Brook Plaza, is now hosting virtual wine tastings via Zoom 6-7 p.m. each Friday. The staff discusses the wines and suggests food pairings. Sign up at the store or online. 205-441-8122

Relocations and Renovations

Core Birmingham recently relocated to 3100 Sunview Drive, Suite 100, in Vestavia Hills. 205-969-8989

Personnel Moves

Will Ferniany, a long-time Mountain Brook resident, announced in April that he will retire as chief executive officer of the UAB Health System, 1900 University Blvd., at the end of 2021. He has served as CEO since 2008. 205-934-3411

The Mountain Brook City Council voted May 10 to reappoint George Israel for a second term as a regular member of the Village Design Review Committee. His term will end May 29, 2024. 205-802-2400

Anniversaries

Mayor Stewart Welch III and the City Council recently recognized Clete Walker, Sam Drummond and Ellen Prince of La Paz Mexican Restaurant, 99 Euclid Ave., for being open in Crestline for over 30 years.205-879-2225

Allison Collier’s Andavo Travel is celebrating five years in business, serving all of your travel needs. 205-777-9660

State Farm insurance agent Vivian Mora will soon celebrate the first anniversary of opening a new office at 1848 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale. She also has an office in Hoover. 205-951-0255

GreenWise Market, 1000 Jemison Lane, an eco-friendly market operated by Publix, opened in June 2019 and is celebrating its second anniversary at Lane Parke. 205-802-9189

The Fitness Center, 3900 Montclair Road, Suite 210, is celebrating 27 years of serving Mountain Brook. 205-870-1171