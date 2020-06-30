Business owners in villages ‘so excited’ to reopen after COVID-19 closure

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Marsha Meadows speaks with a store associateat Lamb’s Ears in Crestline Village on June 4. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce held a week-long reopening of businesses in Mountain Brook after many stores had been closed since late March.

Some of the restrictions on commercial activity in Alabama necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic have been relaxed recently.

As a result, many shops and restaurants in Mountain Brook are open again and serving customers in-house or at curbside, said Suzan Doidge, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

“They have all been so excited about opening up and getting back to normal,” Doidge said.

From June 1-6, the chamber hosted “Reopen Mountain Brook,” a citywide event featuring safe shopping, sales and special offers, to let the public know the villages are springing back to life.

At least 30 restaurants, retailers and other businesses in Mountain Brook Village, Crestline Village and English Village took part.

One of the clothing retailers participating was B.Prince, located at Lane Parke, which hosted its annual spring sale. “It was the best feeling in the word to open our doors,” co-owner Bezshan Dolatabadi said on June 4.

“We’ve had a nice, busy week and seen people whom we have not seen for a while who had not ventured out of their houses,” Dolatabadi said. “Some told us we were their first stop for shopping, and that made us feel good.”

Mon Ami, a children’s clothing shop in Crestline Village, did a joint promotion during Reopen Mountain Brook with Sugar, a candy store.

“We have seen a good bit of our regular customers since the reopen, and they have all expressed how happy they are that they can get their lives back a little closer to normal,” Mon Ami owner Aja Powanda said on June 5.

Customers in the villages seem to feel safe because most people are wearing masks — as requested by the city — and practicing social distancing, Doidge said.

In addition, all of the merchants are taking safety measures. “Most require or strongly encourage that a mask is worn while shopping,” she said.

Dolatabadi said the staff at B.Prince is keeping the store and their merchandise as clean as possible. “We do everything in accordance with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] and some above and beyond,” he said.

At press time, according to state health rules, retailers cannot exceed a 50% occupancy rate, and eateries must keep their tables at least 6 feet apart.

Customers who are reluctant to shop in person can support their favorite stores and restaurants and stores by buying gift cards from them to use at a later date, according to the chamber website. These gift card purchases can be made on the phone or by mail, and some merchants are selling gift cards at localdistancing.com.

Powanda has directed customers who are reluctant to shop in person to the Mon Ami website. Mon Ami also offers same day deliveries as well as allowing approvals so they can try things on at home where they may be more comfortable due to COVID-19, Powanda said.

Powanda is optimistic that businesses in the city can come back successfully. “Since the reopen, we have seen great support from the chamber, and hopefully we continue to see new faces as well as our regular customers,” she said. “I know my family is certainly trying to buy more from locally owned shops than we do from the big box stores.”

Dolatabadi said that “any business in Mountain Brook that has stayed connected with their customers” during the recent closure will be able to come back.

“If they closed their doors and just went away the whole time, I could see that being a difficulty,” he said.

During the closure, B.Prince staff continued to promote the shop, make online sales and even offered a daily virtual fashion show.

The chamber is still taking donations for the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund, which offers financial help to some of the city’s most vulnerable locally owned brick-and-mortar businesses. To donate, go to on emb.swell.gives.

For more about local businesses, go to mtnbrookchamber.org/xploremb.