Business Spotlight: A’mano gifts brings joy and colorful gifts to Mountain Brook

Expand Photo courtesy of Lynn Ritchie Owner Lynn Ritchie with her dog Oakley at A'mano.

Nestled in Lane Parke, A’mano gifts lives on the corner of Rele Street. The boutique specializes in abstract home decor, jewelry and gifts for the whole family. Opened in 1998, A’mano has been owned and operated by Lynn Ritchie, who has a knack for all things design, while also hosting fun community events for longtime lovers of the shop.

“Owning Amano really allows me to use my creative talents. I also enjoy all of the customer interaction. Each day is different and it is always a joy when something that I found for the store is well received. I also really love my team. We have so much fun,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie is looking forward to a busy fall and holiday season, with some special events.

“We have an upcoming Book Signing on October 15th for local designer Dana Wolter,” she said. “We also will host our annual holiday open house in early December. We are already unpacking wonderful new ornaments that will be on the floor soon.

A’Mano is located on 281 Rele St, Mountain Brook, AL and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.