Business Spotlight: Daughters Baking layers flavor, creativity and community

Nestled in Mountain Brook Village just left of Bromberg’s, Daughters Baking has built a reputation for cakes that are instantly recognizable — and unforgettable. Owner Mallory Mason says her bakery specializes in naked-style cakes, known for their chic, minimal design that highlights each distinct layer of flavor.

“We are the only bakery in town that makes these types of naked-style cakes,” Mason said. “Someone can look at the cake and just know it’s a Daughters Baking cake by how you can see all the different layers.”

Daughters offers cake cups, mini cakes, birthday cakes, and wedding cakes, along with wholesale partnerships that bring their treats to local favorites like Piggly Wiggly, Soho Standard and Davenport’s. Cake cups — single-serving layers packaged for on-the-go indulgence — remain a customer favorite.

Mason’s personal favorites reflect the creativity behind the menu: the seasonal banana layer cake, “a mixture of banana bread and banana pudding,” and the coffee Irish cream cake made each spring.

The bakery recently launched adult baking classes, giving customers a chance to step behind the counter and learn from the team. Mason also has her eye on expanding into grocery freezer sections with larger cakes.

For Mason, baking is more than a business. “It’s been really therapeutic and fun just to be creative and come up with new flavors,” she said. “I love being able to build something in this community and create joy for our customers.”

Daughters Baking is open Tuesday through Saturday in Mountain Brook Village.