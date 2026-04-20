Cala Coffee to open third location in Mountain Brook

× Expand Submitted Cala Coffee

Cala Coffee is set to open a new location this spring at 2409 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village.

The shop will occupy the former space of Suite Dreams, a custom bedding and decor boutique, and will mark the company’s third location.

Owned by Josh and Melanie “Mel” Cosio, Cala Coffee will offer a menu that includes coffee, pastries from Bandit Pâtisserie and breakfast items from Ladybird Taco.

The new location expands the brand’s presence in the Birmingham area as it continues to grow.