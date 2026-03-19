Capstone Development Partners acquired by Lincoln Property Company

Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Development Partners Capstone Development Partners Managing Principal William Davis

Capstone Development Partners, a student housing developer headquartered in Birmingham, has been acquired by Lincoln Property Company, a global real estate firm based in Dallas.

The acquisition includes Capstone Management Partners, and the company will continue operating as Capstone Development Partners, powered by Lincoln. The move expands Capstone’s national presence in higher education housing and university-affiliated development.

Capstone has focused on public-private partnership projects and has worked with more than 70 colleges and universities nationwide, delivering more than 50,000 on-campus and university-affiliated student housing beds since 1997. The partnership enhances the company’s ability to support universities and meet demand for student housing.

Company leadership will remain in place, with Jeff Jones and Bruce McKee continuing in their roles and William Davis stepping into the position of managing principal.

The acquisition also strengthens Capstone’s access to additional resources while maintaining its local presence.