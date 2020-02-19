Carriage House ‘coming home’ to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Eades. Mountain Brook native Caroline Eades is bringingher business, Carriage House, to Lane Parke.

Sixteen years after becoming the owner of Carriage House, Mountain Brook native Caroline Eades is bringing the bridal boutique home.

Eades is relocating from Oxmoor Road in Homewood to Lane Parke in Mountain Brook. Carriage House will open at 241 Rele Street on March 3.

“It’s just time to bring my store home,” Eades said. “I want to be able to go down the street to my store and just support Mountain Brook, really.”

Eades has owned Carriage House since 2004. Her shop sells wedding and bridesmaid dresses, veils and other bridal accessories.

“We are expanding, and there is no room for us in our current location,” Eades said. “My business has grown so much in 16 years, and in order for us to keep thriving, I need more space.”

Eades said she will have about twice as much square footage at her new store. She’ll also gain window space to showcase her inventory.

“We’re going to have a larger store that’s still going to have that same intimate feel,” Eades said. “That’s so important to me to make sure we don’t lose that experience and that feeling when you walk into Carriage House. It’s going to feel the same but just be in a brand new, bright, beautiful space.”

Carriage House’s last day in Homewood is Feb 29. Notably, the new shop will include a champagne bar where brides can celebrate finding their wedding dress.

“It’s going to feel like a home to our brides,” Eades said.

Visit carriagehouseweddings.com or call 205- 871-7759 for more information.