Weismann Orthodontics opened its practice in Mountain Brook in late April and the Mountain Brook Chamber held a ribbon cutting at the new location on June 21.

The Crestline office at 36 Church Street is the second location for Weismann Orthodontics, the other is located in Inverness.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For information, visit weissmanortho.com.