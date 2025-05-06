Chamber hosting first-ever women's event

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is holding their first-ever women's event on May 8, hosted by Gunn Dermatology,

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is holding their first-ever women's event, She's in Business, on May 8. The event is being hosted by Gunn Dermatology at their Lane Parker office from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

This new event is designed to refresh and recharge, featuring expert self-care tips from Gunn Dermatology owner and certified dermatologist Holly Gunn, a fun-filled bingo game with prizes and the opportunity to network with inspiring women. There will also be an opportunity to win a Gold Membership at Gunn Dermatology!

Participants will also enjoy light bites, sparkling beverages and a vibrant atmosphere. Registration is $15 and can be completed here.