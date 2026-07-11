Church Street Coffee & Books celebrates 15 years in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church Street Coffee & Books

Church Street Coffee & Books recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, marking more than a decade as a favorite gathering place in Mountain Brook.

Owners Cal and Heather Morris thanked customers for their continued support in a social media post celebrating the milestone.

"We proudly turned 15 yesterday! A roller-coaster of time but one thing remains constant — your patronage! We are grateful for the love and support. Looking forward to many more of these anniversaries!"

Since opening in 2011, the shop at 81 Church St. has become known for its combination of specialty coffee, carefully selected books and the Church Street Breakup Cookie, a chocolate chip cookie baked fresh daily from a recipe originally created by famed pastry chef Jacques Torres and published in The New York Times.

The Breakup Cookie has developed a loyal following over the years and was named "The Best Cookie in Alabama" by Insider.com.

Church Street Coffee & Books is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit churchstreetshop.com.