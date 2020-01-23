Club Champion aims to help local golfers

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Club Champion Jackson Cooper, a master club fitter and builder, preps the shaft of a golf club to be repaired at Club Champion in Mountain Brook.

A new golf shop has opened in Mountain Brook, and it is here to improve your golf game.

Club Champion opened its doors Nov. 4, offering custom club fitting and club building for local golfers. The shop, at 2737 U.S. 280, is Club Champion’s first in Alabama.

“We are excited to bring the finest club fitting and building to Birmingham,” Joe Lee, CEO of Club Champion, said in a press release. “Our approach is proven and unbiased, with no promotion of any specific vendors. Our only goal is to find the best combination of components to help customers lower their scores and better enjoy the game.”

Nick Sherburne started Club Champion in the Chicago area after wanting everyday golfers to have the same equipment and club fitting as professional golfers. Sherburne started working for EJL Custom Golf during college and started Club Champion in 2010.

Cassandra Bausch, Club Champion’s social media and public relations manager, said customers in the Mountain Brook store will receive the same care and help as a customer would receive in any of its locations. The company has 70 stores in over 30 states, including Florida, California and New York.

Bausch said Club Champion has wanted to open a location in Alabama for some time.

“We’ve been interested in Alabama for a while now, and we were excited to find an opportunity in Mountain Brook,” she said. “The area is beautiful, the weather is conducive to a longer golf season, and we’ve had requests for a studio there. We saw a void that our services could fill, and we’re happy to bring our expertise to local golfers who want to improve their golf game.”

Bausch said Club Champion offers the best premium club fitting for serious and casual golfers. Its new 3,000-square-foot store features two indoor hitting bays and a putting lab.

“As a custom club fitter, we take serious golfers, analyze their equipment and find the best possible mix of components using our 35,000 hittable head and shaft combinations,” she said. “We’re offering the Mountain Brook/Birmingham area a Tour-level fitting experience that yields proven results on the golf course.”

Club Champion hand-builds golf clubs to fit each customer’s needs and has access to all the top golf brands, including Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping and Titleist. Club Champion helps golfers build a new set of clubs and can also optimize the golfer’s existing set of clubs. All of the work put in by Club Champion aims to achieve one common goal: lowering scores for golfers.

“We hand-build clubs to the tightest tolerances,” Bausch said. “Our Chicago-based build shop employs master builders who construct clubs using technology that allows them to build the exact same club you tested in the store. We can also repair and customize clubs.”

Bausch said Club Champion is confident in the service it will provide for golfers in the Mountain Brook area.

“Our build process is second to none and comes with a Perfect Fit Guarantee,” she said. “We’re able to back our builds and the results you see in the fitting bay; if they aren’t translating to the course, we’ll bring you back in to make the necessary tweaks.”

For more information, visit clubchampiongolf.com or call 205-858-1072.