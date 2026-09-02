Compton Ace Hardware plans second location at The Bray

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The family behind Compton Ace Hardware in Crestline Park is planning a second hardware store at The Bray in Liberty Park, with construction expected to begin by the end of the year.

The new Compton Ace Hardware will be built on a 1-acre parcel off Collier Drive, across from the Medical Properties Trust headquarters and next to the Publix-anchored Marketplace at The Bray.

The store is expected to encompass 12,000 to 15,000 square feet, making it larger than the family's existing Ace Hardware at 4500 Montevallo Road.

The Compton family has owned the Crestline Park store for about 4½ years and has been in the convenience store business for 47 years. President Brent Compton said the family already serves customers from Liberty Park at its Crestline Park location and has been working on plans for the new store for some time.

The family planned to work with an architect on details for the project and hoped to begin construction by the end of 2026, with the store opening in about 12 months.

Cole Compton, operations manager at the Crestline Park store, will serve in the same role at the Liberty Park location.

The family's history in the area began with the opening of its first CC Food Mart convenience store in Crestline 47 years ago. It now operates additional convenience stores in Inverness and at Montclair Road and Oporto-Madrid Boulevard in Birmingham. Four generations of the family currently work at the Crestline Park Ace Hardware.

"We never imagined we would find another neighborhood location so perfectly suited for an Ace Hardware," Brent Compton said.

The Bray is a 700-acre mixed-use development conceived by Liberty Park Joint Venture. James Parsons, president of Liberty Park Joint Venture, said the locally owned hardware store aligned with the development's vision for the community.

For more information about Ace Hardware, visit acehardware.com.