Confidence in housing market on the rise

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Only a few months into the year, Mountain Brook has seen a strong start to its real estate market. There’s already been an increase in the inventory hitting the market, and buyers have seemed eager to know what’s coming, said Katie Crommelin, Realtor at Ray & Poynor.

There have also been more buyers entering the market and more calls from clients asking about the first steps to take before looking at homes, Crommelin said. Having rates at their lowest point in several years is helping to drive these trends.

“Buyers are savvy and recognize this opportunity to buy at a reduced rate and ultimately have more buying power than they did in the last year or two,” Crommelin said.

Overall, the state has seen a 4% increase in home sales in 2025, with the median sales price increasing 10% to about $234,000, according to the Annual Alabama Economic and Real Estate Report released by the Alabama Association of Realtors.

Before jumping into the real estate market this spring, it’s important for buyers and sellers to get prepared, Crommelin said. That will help the process go more smoothly and reduce stress along the way.

“Make sure your lender is up to date with your current documents and they know that you are actively looking,” Crommelin said. “If you have a home to sell, do a pre-listing walk through with your agent so you can be working on any projects that need addressing so you are market ready.”

While spring is an especially busy time for real estate, the housing market in Mountain Brook continues to remain healthy and steady throughout the year.

“Thankfully, our communities see home sales all year long, but spring is definitely a very active time,” Crommelin said. “Many buyers want to make a move and be settled before summer schedules start.”

Homes that recently went on the market and are reasonably priced are receiving multiple offers, said Margi Ingram, owner of Ingram and Associates.

“It’s still one of the greatest places to live with great schools, parks, restaurants and city services,” Ingram said.

Overall, it’s a healthy and more balanced market compared to the past three to four years, said Carrie Lusk, a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty-Birmingham.

“While home prices and values have continued to rise overall, they are stable,” Lusk said. “Buyers now are realizing that mortgage rates may not drop significantly, and they are now the lowest they have been in the last three years.”

Before walking into their first home showing, buyers should get prequalified and preapproved with a local lender who knows the market. Accurately pricing a home is also important before putting it on the market to ensure it’s appropriate for the comps in the community.

“For a faster sale, consider pricing it slightly under comps to attract multiple showings and have the potential for more than one great offer,” Lusk said. “You have the first 14 days on the market to have the most online eyes on your property, so you must make the most of that opportunity. Then when a buyer walks into your home, they make decisions within seven to 10 seconds to keep looking and buy — or not.”