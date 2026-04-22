Continuing the legacy of Chez Lulu, Continental Bakery

× Expand File photo. The Continental Bakery and Chez Lulu in English Village The Continental Bakery and Chez Lulu in English Village was owned by Carol Griffin for 40 years, but Griffin announced in February 2025 that David Griner would be taking over the business.

A year after taking over at two of Mountain Brook’s longstanding eateries, David Griner said he’s staying true to what customers love about Continental Bakery and Chez Lulu.

Griner began working with the businesses about two years ago after leaving a career in journalism, marketing and nonprofits. He said he was ready for something different and reached out to bakeries about open positions — but he never expected to hear back from Continental Bakery, one of the best ones he’s ever been to.

“I did the morning bakery for several months, and at the end of it, I was in love,” Griner said.

That’s when he learned Carole Griffin, owner of Continental Bakery and Chez Lulu, was ready to retire and wanted to know if he was interested in taking over. After discussing the proposition with his wife, Griner said he was all in with both businesses.

Best known for its fusion of Southern and French baking styles, Continental Bakery has been a staple in Mountain Brook for 41 years. Right next door is Chez Lulu, which is about a decade younger and inspired by the food found in Nice, France.

“I’m lucky to inherit wonderful businesses that were already firmly established,” Griner said. “To continue to grow those is a privilege.”

One way he’s expandead on that legacy is by adding new menu items, like the Conecuh sausage and white cheddar scones. The seasonal Brunswick stew, which is from Griner’s family recipe, has also become popular. Another new favorite is the soppressata hot honey pizza, which includes soppressata salami from Blackburn Fork Farm, hot honey, Manchego, red onions and San Marzano tomato sauce.

Last year, the restaurants had a “summer of local” where they incorporated local products and ingredients into their dishes. This time, they will be featuring more products from small businesses on their shelves and refrigerated cases, including cakes and soups from a local Ukrainian bakery.

“Our goal is to get people to discover other local businesses and support them more, which is something Carole has been doing for decades,” Griner said.

They have also started hosting events like cookie decorating, mocktail and charcuterie classes, and Griner said they plan to continue offering more special events on the nights they aren’t serving dinner.

Although there have been some subtle additions and changes, most things have remained the same, including the staff. Griner said it has meant the world to him that the staff stayed on, including some who have been with the business for decades. He has also stayed in touch with Griffin, whom he said has been a wonderful advisor and friend.

“Carole is a person who had a wonderful vision and aesthetic and created a space where everything is individual and unique,” Griner said. “The legacy that I’m excited to keep going is building on that independence and fun quirkiness.”

Continental Bakery is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Chez Lulu is open Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Continental Bakery is located at 1909 Cahaba Road with Chez Lulu right next door. For more information, visit continental-bakery.com and chezlulu.us.