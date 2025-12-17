Craft’s latest location turns up the flavor on 280

× Expand Craft's Chicken Craft's Chicken

This summer, Birmingham’s go-to chicken spot announced its third location — now open in Mountain Brook Plaza. What used to be Miss Dot’s, a former fried chicken joint, is now Craft’s, a family-owned restaurant known for high-quality ingredients and bold flavor combinations.

The name “Craft’s” comes straight from its owner and founder, Craft O’Neal Sr., and his son, Craft O’Neal Jr. The father-son duo are no strangers to the restaurant world — the family is a proud third generation of business owners, with their grandparents having started Zoe’s Kitchen.

“I’ve learned that success in the restaurant industry comes down to consistency and people,” Craft O’Neal said. “From our kitchen to our front-of-house team, every person plays a role in shaping the guest experience, and it’s been a privilege to watch the team grow and excel.”

Craft’s menu includes everything from crispy chicken plates to classic wraps and an array of sides, desserts and specialty sauces. Customers can also choose from a lineup of drinks, including frozen cocktails.

“Our chicken tenders and classic sides are always the standout — they’re hand-breaded, cooked to order and paired with our signature sauces,” O’Neal said. “Customers love that mix of comfort food and quality you can taste. It’s that perfect mix of Southern comfort and quality that keeps guests coming back. Our frozen cocktails are a favorite as well.”

Craft’s is open on Church Street and Downtown, with the new Mountain Brook Plaza location now added to the list. For updates, follow Craft’s on Instagram and Facebook.