Crestline Bagel remains staple in Mountain Brook breakfast biz

Crestline Bagel Co. has become a cherished local institution in its nearly 30 years of business, serving up authentic New York-style bagels with Southern hospitality.

Opened in 1996 by the national franchise chain Chesapeake Bagel, the restaurant was later renamed, and current owners Ralph and Jennifer Yarbrough bought the joint in 2007. The Yarbroughs are Mountain Brook residents and maintain the family-owned bakery’s reputation of freshly baked bagels, hearty sandwiches and an inviting atmosphere that keeps customers coming back for more.

Located in Crestline Village, the café is often abuzz with activity as locals gather for breakfast or casual lunches, or to pick up their favorite bagels by the dozen. The menu boasts a variety of bagels, from classic plain and everything bagels to unique flavors like sun-dried tomato and jalapeno. Patrons can also customize their bagels with an array of house-made cream cheese spreads, including savory bacon, cheddar and scallion and sweet honey walnut.

Crestline Bagel Co. offers a range of breakfast and lunch options, such as scratch-made pastries, egg and cheese sandwiches, hearty salads, sandwiches and wraps.

The Yarbroughs have emphasized using high-quality ingredients and baking everything on-site daily, which has made Crestline Bagel Co. a community favorite.

Crestline Bagel Co. is located at 66-B Church St. and is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Visit crestlinebagel.com for more information.