Crestline Bagels celebrates 30 years in Crestline Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crestline Bagel

Crestline Bagels recently celebrated its 30th anniversary at 66-B Church St. in Mountain Brook's Crestline Village.

Originally known as Chesapeake Bagel, the longtime shop serves artisan bagels, breads, spreads and specialty sandwiches made with traditional methods and a focus on local, natural and whole ingredients.

Owners Tommy and Lizzie Hiltz took over Crestline Bagels last year. Lizzie, a Birmingham native, grew up visiting the shop before meeting Tommy at the University of Alabama.

The couple said they were drawn to the role Crestline Bagels has played as a gathering place for generations of Mountain Brook families, from parents with young children to high school students and college students returning home.

Crestline Bagels also operates locations in Cahaba Heights and downtown Birmingham.

The Crestline Village shop is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 205-871-4583 or visit crestlinebagel.com.