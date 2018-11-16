Crestline Village holds Holiday Open House

1 of 18
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Crestline.
Lamb's Ear set up holiday decor throughout the store for shoppers, along with free food and wine.
Mountain Brook Sporting Goods offers free drinks and finger foods to open house shoppers.
Duke's brought 6-month-old dromedary camels to Crestline for their ribbon cutting and open house.
Duke's holds its ribbon cutting with music and food as part of the holiday open house.
Mr. Pickles greets customers at Duke's.
A musician provides entertainment outside Smith's Variety.
Smith's Variety was decked out for Christmas as part of the annual open house.
Crestline Village merchants put up their holiday decorations and welcomed shoppers on Thursday, Nov. 15, for the annual Holiday Open House.
The Open House offered free food and wine at shops around the village, as well as special deals in some stores. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a visit.
Duke's, the newest addition to Crestline's retailers, held its official ribbon cutting as part of the open house. Two baby camels from an area petting zoo met visitors in front of Mountain Brook City Hall for the ribbon cutting, since Duke's logo has two camels on it.
English Village will hold its open house on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Mountain Brook Village will hold its own open house on Friday, Nov. 29. Cahaba Village will also have a Christmas-themed open house on Tuesday, Dec. 4.