Curry Corner approaches two-year milestone in English Village

× Expand Curry Corner.

Curry Corner will soon celebrate two years in English Village, where the locally owned restaurant has built a following for its Indian cuisine and catering services.

Located at 2037 Cahaba Road, the restaurant is owned and operated by friends Buwhan Bashel and Bir Thapa. Since opening, the pair have focused on offering a menu that blends traditional Indian dishes with lighter preparations that minimize the use of fried ingredients.

The restaurant serves a variety of Indian specialties featuring the herbs, spices and flavors commonly associated with the cuisine. In addition to dine-in service, Curry Corner provides catering for events ranging from small gatherings to large functions.

The restaurant also features a full bar, giving guests a variety of beverage options to accompany their meals.

Owners describe the restaurant as an opportunity to introduce customers to the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of India while creating a welcoming dining experience in the heart of English Village.

For more information, visit currycornerbham.com.