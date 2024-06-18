Davenport's Pizza celebrating 60 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Davenport's Pizza Facebook page.

We are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Davenport's Mountain Brook in the month of June.

Here's some information off the restaurant's website on how it all began:

Rex Hollis named the restaurant after his friend, Jim “Peanut” Davenport, who was a professional baseball player with the San Francisco Giants. They grew up together in Siluria, AL. The Giants had just come off of the losing end of an attempt at the 1962 World Series, so Davenport was a familiar name in the area when Jim Davenport’s Pizza Palace opened in 1964.

Getting the business started was no easy task. Rex and Ardyce Hollis lived right across the street from the restaurant on Brook Manor Drive in Mountain Brook Village, and they both worked 90 hour weeks to get the store off the ground. Rex would walk pizza from the restaurant to the neighboring houses to introduce folks to this unfamiliar food. Fortunately, the community took a liking to pizza pretty quickly, and the rest is history.

Davenport’s remains in the same family and is proud to celebrate 60 years in the Mountain Brook Village community! To this day, our menu offers only these two customer favorites: pizza and salad. The key is that we do one thing, and we do it well. We recognize the continued support of our loyal generations of customers and thank them for making these last 60 years possible. Here’s to another 60 and to our new Vestavia Hills location, opened in 2022!

For more information, visit davenportspizza.com.