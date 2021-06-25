Designer opens new design studio, retail shop in English Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Margaret Smith. Alex Hechart, left, and her mother, Donna Woodfin, launched a new interior design business called Home With Hechart in 2020 and opened their own studio and retail space in May in English Village.

Alex Hechart launched Home with Hechart, an interiors and design company, with her mother, Donna Woodfin, in July 2020 — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team at Home with Hechart, which seeks to offer clients a mix of traditional style with modern flair, worked hard to build an online platform.

They accumulated nearly 10,000 social media followers in less than a year, according to a company news release.

For a time, the team operated out of one of the co-founder’s homes.

But in January 2021, they began renovations of the upstairs rooms of Relfe-Welden Realty in English Village.

And on May 22, they held a grand opening of the first Home with Hechart design studio and retail shop in the newly renovated space at Relfe-Welden.

“It is truly a dream come true,” Hechart said. “I’ve loved transitioning our office into an inspiring workspace and creating a new place for our local customers’ home decor and gift needs.”

“We’ve enjoyed having an open space to welcome local customers and meet clients,” Woodin said.

Their e-commerce website homewithhechart.com offers such items as furniture, gifts, candles, home decor, luxury linens, unique tableware and custom upholstery,

All retail items offered at the site will be sold at the store, according to the news release.

Hechart said that she enjoys having a large retail operation online and in the store.

“The online sector is such an amazing opportunity to reach customers and clients all across the country,” Hechart said. “It’s so fun to get to connect with people we wouldn’t have known otherwise.”

Design clients will be able to review projects in person with Hechart and Woodfin, and can select from fabric and furniture available in the store.

“Being able to offer our clients a spot to buy a gift, shop for home decor, or meet to discuss a design project takes our business to a new level,” Hechart said. “This year has been a whirlwind and we could not be more grateful.”

Originally from Anniston, Hechart earned a degree in marketing at Auburn University and worked for a few years for a family company.

But Hechart has always loved interior design.

“She’s been interested in home decor since she was a little girl, and we always enjoyed designing new spaces together,”

“I decided to pursue my passion for interior design,” Hechart said regarding her decision to launch the company.

She also had Woodfin by her side, and called her support “integral” to her success.

Woodfin moved to Birmingham and has been working full-time with Hechart from the beginning.

“Her wisdom and support are priceless,” Hechart said.

Working with her mom has also been fun, she said.

“I never could have dreamed that mom and I would create a business and work together every day doing what we love,” Hechart said.

They enjoy doing business in Mountain Brook, as well.

“We love the community here,” Hechart said. “It’s so quaint, and we’ve enjoyed connecting with other businesses in the area.”

Hechart is “naturally creative,” Woodfin said.

“Her outgoing personality makes it easy to work with new clients and make them feel known and cared for,” Woodfin said. “She’s extremely ambitious and is always up for a challenge, and that shows through commitment to every part of the business.”

Hechart’s passion helps her enjoy her job, she said.

“I really enjoy being able to express myself creatively through my everyday work,” Hechart said. “Seeing the transformation of a space from beginning to end is such a fun and fulfilling experience for me.”

The shop is located at 2102 Cahaba Road, Suite D.

Customers and design clients can visit the retail space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays or by appointment

For more information, call 256-405-9467 or go to homewithhechart.com.