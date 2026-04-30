dg restaurant unveils renovated interior in Mountain Brook

× Expand Submitted dg, formally Daniel George

dg restaurant, formerly known as Daniel George, has unveiled a newly renovated interior at its location at 2837 Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village.

The updates follow the restaurant’s 2025 rebrand, which marked its 25th anniversary. The renovation includes a redesigned bar by local architect Jeffrey Dungan, along with new seating and a darker, European-inspired aesthetic throughout the space.

The restaurant continues to offer its signature creative American cuisine, with a menu that changes regularly and features seafood, meats and seasonal ingredients, along with an extensive wine selection.

The refreshed interior is designed to enhance the dining experience while maintaining the restaurant’s established atmosphere.