Divine Smiles relocates to new office on Overton Road in Mountain Brook

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Dr. Edgar Luna and his staff at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for Divine Smiles at its new location, 3140 Overton Road.

Divine Smiles Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry has officially relocated to a new office at 3140 Overton Road in Mountain Brook. The practice is led by Dr. Edgar Luna, a highly decorated dentist with more than 30 years of experience in the Birmingham area.

Dr. Luna is known for his work in cosmetic and implant dentistry, with numerous honors that include recognition as one of “America’s Top Dentists” and a Best of Birmingham winner every year since 2008. He also created the David F. Greer Mentor Program at the University of Alabama School of Dentistry and continues to be active in education and professional development.

Divine Smiles offers a range of services, including cosmetic procedures, implants and restorative treatments, all delivered in a personalized setting. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit divinesmilesal.com or call 205-927-0047.