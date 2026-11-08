Dogwood Hill’s Jennifer Hunt on faith, grit and the business of beautiful paper

× Expand Photos by Kelli S. Hewett. Jennifer Hunt of the Dogwood Hill stationery and paper company has grown her collection of semi-custom Christmas and holiday cards to an international brand that has expanded into fabrics and home interiors.

Jennifer Hunt still remembers standing on the front porch of her family’s home in Russellville.

“I grew up with a mom who had us on the front porch of our house that I grew up in, that they had for 40 years, taking our family photo every year in the same spot and doing a Christmas card,” said Hunt, owner, founder and CEO of Dogwood Hill. “From an early age for me, it was a keepsake, and it’s something important. It documents your family, and it’s something you can keep forever.”

Today, the CPA and former art gallery owner leads Birmingham-based Dogwood Hill, a paper company known for art-forward, highly intentional holiday cards created by a collective of artists from around the United States. The designs start taking shape more than a year in advance.

The look, she said, is deliberate and distinct — always classic, timeless and traditional.

Expand Photos by Kelli S. Hewett. Jennifer Hunt of Dogwood Hill stationery and paper has created a collective of about 30 artists who begin designing Christmas items a year in advance.

“We’ve developed over the years a look and feel for the Dogwood Hill brand,” Hunt said. “You might see 30 different artists who are giving us art, but there’s a look that’s cohesive, and it all feels very Dogwood Hill branded.”

Hunt said the classic look reflects something personal.

“Tradition is such a huge thing for me, so I love traditional items,” Hunt said. “But it’s fun.”

Hunt’s path to paper ran straight through spreadsheets to a harried, late search for her own family’s Christmas cards in 2013.

After she waited too long to order custom cards, an internet search showed her a hole in the market and a need for families like hers: high-quality, customizable cards available with a faster turnaround.

By 2014 a business venture was in the works.

“I was an accountant by trade, and I’m a CPA,” Hunt said. “I always had this creative side to me as well.”

When the idea for Dogwood Hill wouldn’t let go, she dove in.

“I had sat on this for a few months, and I decided, ‘OK, I got to move forward with this,’” Hunt said, “‘this is not letting me go. It is bugging me to death. I have to do this. I have to check into it.’”

What she found after extensive research was that the idea had legs.

“I had lots of good data,” Hunt said. “It wasn’t on a whim.”

And she was right.

The company, first known as the Dixie Collective before evolving to a less regional name, has grown to include wrapping paper, wedding invitation and other paper suites, home decor, and fabrics — with clothing from those fabrics in the planning stages.

Meredith Lewis of Wilmington, North Carolina, has been a longtime fan of Dogwood Hill’s holiday, Valentine’s Day and other special-occasion cards.

“I have been a loyal customer of Dogwood Hill for over 10 years,” Lewis said. “I can’t imagine sending out our Christmas cards without them.”

Years later, Hunt can see a clear through-line from that small-town porch to a nationally known brand.

“I can look back on my life, and I can see how the path got me here,” Hunt said. “I just can see it; it’s so clear. I think it’s a kind of a gift from God that I get to look back and see. This is the path he chose for me.”

For more, visit dogwoodhill-home.com.