Dukes makes leap from Tuscaloosa to open 2nd shop in Crestline

× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Hannah Adcox, who opened her first store, Dukes Clothier, in Tuscaloosa after attending the University of Alabama, opened her second storefront in Crestline Village in October. Together with her pup, Mr. Pickles, and her employees, she offers quality clothing for all ages.

It’s not uncommon for a store to start in Birmingham and make its way to Tuscaloosa, or vice versa. That’s the case for Dukes Clothier, a new boutique in Crestline Village.

Owner Hannah Adcox, a Jacksonville, Florida, native who attended the University of Alabama, opened up the first Dukes location in Tuscaloosa in 2016. She had worked in retail before, and her mother-in-law owned a store for about 30 years, she said, so her husband grew up in the business.

“It was always a dream,” she said of opening her own store, adding that her mother-in-law encouraged her to take the jump.

Her expansion into Crestline, however, is due to the following she has amassed through her store in Tuscaloosa. Adcox said since opening her first storefront, she has noticed people — both those currently in and out of college — driving down to T-Town to check out what they have in store.

To make it more convenient for shoppers and to expand her business, she looked to open in the Birmingham area and landed on Crestline. While she and her husband still live in Tuscaloosa, Adcox said they have a place near her Crestline store, and she has been enjoying getting to know the Magic City and Mountain Brook.

“We just love the village and the family aspect and love how everybody walks,” she said of her decision to open in Crestline. “It just seems like such a great community.”

Dukes held a soft opening Oct. 15 and is located at 53 Church St., the former location of Cotton & Quill. Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Suzan Doidge said Cotton & Quill no longer has a storefront but is still up and running through their online platform.

Adcox said she aims for Dukes to cater to anyone and everyone, and she does so with the help of her unofficial greeter, Mr. Pickles.

Mr. Pickles, or Mr. P for short, is a 5-year-old pug named for another dog Adcox and her husband met in Key West. Upon walking in the store, shoppers are met by Mr. P with a wag of his tail, and he may or may not help them find their new favorite accessory or clothing item.

Adcox said the clothing, shoes and accessories she sells typically come from the New York and Los Angeles clothing markets and are chosen so anyone can shop in the store and find something they love.

“We really gear toward … anywhere from middle school girls to like, my grandmother shops here,” she said.

The goal is to have pieces of clothing that are wearable on daily occasions, and “transition pieces,” too. She sells trendy clothing, such as casual T-shirts, statement dresses, heels and accessories to complete each outfit.

With that range of clothing styles comes a range of prices, too, which helps cater to every shopper, she said. In addition to having something for everyone, Adcox wants to build personal relationships with her shoppers and make their experience in Dukes a welcoming one.

“We just try to find small, different brands that a lot of people haven’t heard of. Unique styles that are different, that you can’t get from a department store,” she said. “I think our lines and our style is a little bit different.”

Dukes is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more at dukesclothier.com or follow the store on Instagram, @dukesclothier.