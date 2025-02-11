Dyron’s Lowcountry a taste of true South

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dyron’s Lowcountry. Owned by Dyron and Sonya Powell, Dyron’s Lowcountry has been cooking up traditional Southern eats in Mountain Brook since June of 2009. Fresh oysters on the half shell and baked oysters.

Nestled in Crestline Village, Dyron’s Lowcountry has been cooking up traditional Southern eats in Mountain Brook since June 2009.

Inspired by a trip through the lowcountry of South Carolina and Georgia over a decade ago, owners Dyron and Sonya Powell were so enamored with the relaxed lifestyle and culinary creations they encountered that they wanted to bring the feeling and food back to Birmingham.

In their opinion, the lowcountry is the greatest place on earth to slow down and enjoy great food and great friends, so the restaurant focuses on serving the Birmingham community fresh, local food made with whole ingredients.

Offerings include fresh oysters, seafood gumbo, duck confit, fried crab claws, a Southern charcuterie and a selection of salads. Red snapper, pot roast, fried chicken, pork chops, steak and other seafood dishes are also among the menu options.

On the sweeter side, you can find white chocolate bread pudding, crème brûlée, fresh fruit, pistachio cake, dark chocolate mousse, gelati and sorbet on the dessert menu. The drink menu also features coffee, various teas, wine and a selection of single malt scotch.

Dyron’s Lowcountry is located at 121 Oak St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. To view the full menu or make reservations, visit dyronslowcountry.com.