Etc… celebrates 10th anniversary

Dreams take dedication to work. The dreams of Meg Margjeka, owner of Etc...Jewelry and Accessories, have come together to help the store celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Margjeka took over Etc… as the owner Jan. 1, 2009, but Margjeka said Etc… will be celebrating during the holiday season.

Margjeka took over with a large vision in mind. She said it had been a dream of hers to open up not only a jewelry store but expand the store into much more. “It was always my dream to grow the business into much more than jewelry,” she said. “I found that none of the lines of clothing or home goods I loved were offered in the entire state of Alabama. It was my dream from the very beginning to move into a bigger space and begin adding those sorts of lines to Etc…, making it a one-stop destination for clothing, jewelry, home and all sorts of accessories.”

Margjeka has done just that with the store in the Mountain Brook Village shopping center. Etc… has expanded into the store next to it, and there is now a second location in Aspen, Colorado.

Margjeka took over the storefront after Judy Abroms, who ran the business for 35 years, retired. When Abroms approached her about taking over Etc…, Margjeka said it was an easy decision to run the business.

“It was a no-brainer to me when the opportunity arose to keep the name and legacy of Etc... and to expand on the concept in my own way,” Margjeka said.

Etc… offers designer jewelry that can be customized to the client’s liking. Not only does Etc… have jewelry, but the store also offers many different items. The store has changed under Margjeka’s leadership, but that was all a part of her master plan. She said it was important to make Etc… a one-stop shop for all customers.

“We are so happy to have expanded into all categories because it allows our clients to come to us for almost all of their needs,” she said, “from casual daily wear in clothing, handbags, jewels, very special jewelry pieces, gifts for their friends and fragrance for their homes. It’s our dream to expand more like a small department store.”

Margjeka said customers can now see designer items that are normally found in bigger cities such as New York in her shop. She said being able to provide these products to the Mountain Brook community is exciting because most of them cannot be found in the area.

Ten years have passed since Margjeka opened Etc…, but to her the business still provides great products for the Mountain Brook community she grew up in.

“I think that our dedication to our customers, our designers, our products and our staff has made Etc... thrive and grow year after year,” she said. “This attention to detail, in loving every piece we sell, helps us to keep the store exciting and honest. Clients know that we would never sell them something we didn’t love because we have poured our heart and soul into curating every piece we carry.”

Customers can also shop at shopetcjewelry.com, or visit @shopetcjewelry or @shopetcaspen on Instagram to see the latest additions to the product line.

An anniversary party, open to the public, will honor the store’s longest-standing designer, Cathy Waterman. The party will be Dec. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Etc... location in Mountain Brook Village.