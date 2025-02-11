Faces of Mountain Brook: Building a business on being a ‘bride’s friend’

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Lanier. Nellie Butler, the founder of Mariee Ami in Mountain Brook, helps brides with the trains of their gowns. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Lanier. Nellie Butler, the founder of Mariee Ami in Mountain Brook, helps brides with the trains of their gowns. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Lanier. Nellie Butler, middle, with her wedding planning team. Prev Next

Even when Nellie Butler started her wedding planning business in Mountain Brook, she had already faced some of life’s toughest challenges.

“I have a story of resilience and survivorship,” she said.

In her early years, Butler encountered several teachers who told her she would amount to nothing. During college, she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“I used to ask myself, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ to keep my mind on the future,” Butler recalled.

Despite the challenges, Butler overcame her cancer, opened Mariée Ami, and started saying “yes” to every opportunity that came her way.

“Mariée Ami is French, meaning ‘bride’s friend,’” Butler said. “I will do anything for my brides.”

Mariée Ami has grown into an international brand, but Butler says her business remains grounded in emotional intelligence. Weddings often present challenges, and she believes her past experience with cancer has prepared her to handle stress.

Over the years, Butler has found that strong relationships with families and vendors solve most problems. Though she has organized thousands of weddings, she said the feeling never gets old.

“I get the front-row seat to the most memorable day of their life thus far,” Butler said.