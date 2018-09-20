Fall events returning to gardens

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Anne Thompson of Blackwell Botanicals speaks with Antiques at the Gardens guests about her work with pressed flowers and floral arrangements. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host Antiques at the Gardens from Oct. 5-6.

It’s a busy time of year again for the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, as it looks toward its annual plant sale and antique show, both of which bring in visitors from all over.

First up is Antiques in the Gardens, schedule for Oct.4-7. During the event, ticket holders will be able to see designs and works put together by tastemakers who specialize in up-and-coming trends in design, according to the BBG website. Dealers will also bring furniture, porcelain, jewelry, rugs and more for purchase to the event.

Antiques in the Gardens will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5-6, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.

General admission is $15 per person.

Just a couple weeks later, from Oct. 20-21, shoppers can return to Blount Plaza in the gardens to purchase herbs, shrubs, fall annuals, sustainable trees and other plants for their landscaping dreams. As in past years, the selection of trees and other plants for sale are chosen specifically for Birmingham’s climate, and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions.

The Fall Plant Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. Proceeds will go to the gardens’ mission of promoting public knowledge of plants, gardens and the environment through field trips, plant adventures and classes.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.