Get to know: Adam Cowart, co-owner of The North Pole Trees, LLC

Adam Cowart is a co-owner of The North Pole Trees, LLC, a Christmas tree business we started with his sister, Rebecca Hewitt, last year. In this interview, he shares what sets North Pole Trees apart from other Christmas tree providers.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: We are in the Christmas tree business, selling front yard and indoor trees. We also sell garland, wreaths and other greenery products. We focus on quality customer service and convenience, all at an affordable price.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: My sister, Rebecca Hewitt, and I started the business last year. We saw an antiquated process for ordering front yard trees and thought we could do something better. From there, we expanded to indoor trees, reefs, garlands and other greenery. And, this year, we're even trying to help install trees inside people's homes.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: We've added the convenience of online shopping to a product typically not sold that way, and do so without the surprise element of what your tree is going to look like using our virtual tree lot. We also try to add some fun to the front yard trees by having real elves come and do the installation.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: We had an, overall, very positive reception last year, which was our first, and most of our customers have already ordered again. We obviously had some learning curves I think we've ironed out, but we're very optimistic about this year.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: I like to say there's two types of Christmas tree customers: those that want convenience and those that need to see and measure a tree before buying. We'vef ound a way to serve both through our virtual tree lot. We go up to North Carolina and hand select each tree, measure it and photograph it so it can be loaded into our virtual tree lot. From there, you can select a specific tree you want and have it show up on your front porch.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: The farm we buy our trees from was selected to provide the White House tree this year, which is a huge honor. There's over 16,000 tree farms in the U.S., and you have to win at local and regional levels just to even be considered. So, we are very proud customers of the Cartner Christmas Tree Farm.