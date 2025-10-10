Get to Know: Dr. Jenny Sobera, Village Dermatology

Expand Photo courtesy of Village Dermatology Dr. Jenny Sobera is founder of Village Dermatology in Mountain Brook.

Q: What inspired you to pursue dermatology, and how did growing up in Mountain Brook influence your vision in founding Village Dermatology in 2008?

A: Mountain Brook is truly a jewel, and I feel even more strongly about that as the years go by. I feel so blessed to live here, raise my kids here, socialize with friends here and work here. Growing up in Mountain Brook instilled in me a deep appreciation for relationships and community. When I founded Village Dermatology in 2008, my goal was to create a practice that added a new dimension to our great community. I wanted to bring world-class dermatologic care with a hometown feel to Mountain Brook.

Q: The practice recently moved to 14 Office Park Circle in Mountain Brook. What’s special about the new location, and how do the facilities or patient experience differ from the old one?

A: Our new space in Office Park was designed entirely with the patient experience in mind. It keeps our medical, surgical and aesthetic teams under one roof while introducing enhanced features like our expanded skincare boutique, LABL Studio and Aesthetic and Laser Center. Every detail — from natural lighting to workflow design — was created to make visits more comfortable, efficient and enjoyable. The space reflects our growth and commitment to innovation, but it still feels warm and personal, just like Village Dermatology has always been.

Q: Village Dermatology offers medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services. Which recent treatment or technology has been most exciting to add to your services, and why?

A: One of the most exciting additions has been our newly launched “Your Village” aesthetic memberships. We listened to our patients, and we now have a membership collection we are certain will exceed expectations. From our Beauty Club at $199 per month to our most comprehensive level, Radiance Elite, we worked diligently to create customizable treatment plans to fit almost any age, budget and lifestyle. Benefits include exclusive lower pricing on products and services, consultation with one of our board-certified dermatologists and more — all with the convenience of a predictable monthly payment. We also just introduced our Wellness Club for patients wanting to experience the benefits of GLP-1 weight management therapies like semaglutide or tirzepatide.

Q: Can you share an interesting story about a particularly challenging case that had a memorable outcome, and what that taught you and your team?

A: One case that stands out involved a young female patient with melanoma skin cancer on her face. Through surgery and reconstruction with plastic surgeon Dr. Pflederer and our amazing surgical team, they were able to remove the cancer completely and repair the incision right in our office. So often, this is where medical intervention ends. But for patients, this is the beginning of the hardest part. They now have a scar, a daily reminder of cancer, often in a very visible area. Because we have access to state-of-the-art devices, medical-grade scar treatments and a comprehensive team of caring skin experts, we were able to help this young woman not only be cancer-free but have the least visible scar possible. It reminded me that dermatology is truly a blend of science and art. This is just one example of why teamwork, expertise and compassion are equally important. We’re not just treating a condition, we’re caring for a person’s confidence and quality of life.

Q: How does Village Dermatology approach balancing leading-edge treatments with a patient-centered philosophy?

A: Our mission has always been to help our patients “Live a Beautiful Life.” That means every person we add to our team and every new technology we introduce must align with this mantra. Beauty is different for everyone, and we consider it a responsibility and privilege to use our talents and resources to preserve and restore beauty in our patients’ lives. We’re proud to stay on the forefront of dermatology, but we aim to never lose sight of the human side of care.

Q: What are some common misconceptions people have about dermatology that you wish more people understood?

A: Many people think dermatology is just about acne or cosmetic treatments, but it’s so much broader. Skin health is deeply tied to overall wellness — it can reflect internal disease, environmental exposure and lifestyle. Dermatologists are trained in everything from diagnosing autoimmune conditions to performing reconstructive surgery. I wish more people understood how life-changing dermatologic care can be.

Q: For someone visiting for the first time, what can they expect during a typical appointment?

A: We love welcoming new patients. They can expect a thorough, thoughtful experience in a beautifully designed space. We start by listening to and understanding your medical history, skin goals and concerns, and we don’t stop with a diagnosis. Education is key to everything we do, so we take time to explain findings and treatment options in plain language. Patients often tell us they appreciate how approachable and informative our team is, and that’s exactly the environment we strive to create at Village.

Q: Outside of treating skin conditions, how does Village Dermatology engage with and serve the Mountain Brook/Birmingham community?

A: Community involvement has always been important to us. Our team participates in local community events and free skin cancer screenings. We just had our annual Beauty Week Bingo, in which we hosted hundreds of patients and friends. We raised money for The WellHouse, a local organization that helps rehabilitate female victims of human trafficking. We also support local schools, causes and businesses through partnerships and sponsorships. Giving back to the Birmingham community is not just part of our mission — it’s part of our identity. We’re proud to serve the same community that has supported us for over 17 years.

Q: Skin is the body’s largest organ — what’s one surprising fact about skin health that most people don’t know but should?

A: One surprising fact is that your skin often shows the first signs of health issues, from hormonal changes to internal disease. It’s a living organ that not only protects you every moment of the day, but it reflects how you’re doing on the inside. That’s why caring for your skin isn’t just about appearance — it’s about whole-body wellness. People often downplay or ignore skin issues, but that can delay diagnosis and treatment of significant health concerns.

Q: If you could give everyone in Birmingham one simple daily habit to protect their skin for life, what would it be?

A: This seems like the answer any dermatologist would give, but it’s so important. Protect your skin from the sun every single day in every season. Daily broad-spectrum SPF is the simplest, most effective anti-aging and skin-cancer prevention habit there is. I often tell patients, “If you do nothing else, do that.” These days, we have so many options for daily sunscreen that there’s no excuse not to wear it. In addition to sunscreen, be sure to avoid sun exposure in the heat of the day, wear protective clothing and hats and protect your eyes. Your future self will thank you.

Q: Dermatology is often thought of as just treating acne or skin cancer — what’s the most unexpected or fascinating part of your work that people are surprised to learn about?

A: People might be surprised by how much personal transformation we witness. Whether it’s restoring someone’s confidence after years of acne, minimizing scars or helping a patient feel like themselves again through aesthetic treatments, dermatology changes lives in profound ways. Our skin is our first impression, and we take that very seriously. It’s deeply rewarding to watch a patient look in the mirror and smile — it’s what makes my work so meaningful.