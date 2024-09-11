Get to know: Rachel Langston, founder of Focus on Fewer

× Expand Rachel Langston is the founder of and a coach at Focus at Fewer.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Focus on Fewer is a coaching service that works with individuals that struggle with personal planning and organization, time management and executive functioning skills. I work one-on-one with my clients to tailor an individual plan for each of them depending on their work schedules, their school schedules and the things that they need to organize in their life.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I became interested in this area when both of our children were in college, and I could see, between them and their friends, that they were struggling with really too much input and too many things to accomplish and not having a real good idea about where to start or how to prioritize the things that were most important. So, I worked with them to kind of create plans, and it blossomed from there.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Focus on Fewer is different from other coaching services because it really is a completely individualized process. There's not a system that I'm trying to teach, there's not a four-step program, because everybody's different and they process information differently and they approach their work and their school and their life differently, and they get a plan just for them.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: My clients would tell you that I'm relatable and that I'm not really asking them to do things that are too difficult to do. I'm really focused on looking at what they're already doing and making small changes to give them big results.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: Focus on Fewer coaching can help you improve your confidence and lessen your anxiety by teaching you how to target your attention toward fewer things at once so that you can accomplish everything that matters.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: Focus on Fewer is unique because it's targeting a very specific set of skills. It's not life coaching. It's not tutoring. And, in a lot of cases, these are skills that many people do without even realizing it. But, for the people that are challenged in these areas, it's a huge struggle and I love the opportunity to be able to really help in this way.