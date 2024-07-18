Get to know: local business owner Kendall Gadie

× Expand Kendall Gadie owns local Mountain Brook fitness center, The Exercise Coach.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: The Exercise Coach is a boutique fitness center located in Mountain Brook, and we provide one-on-one personal training. Our approach is different and revolutionary because we're able to provide, uh, the most efficient,safe and effective workout in just 20 minutes. It's a full body workout, so you work in head to toe. You have a coach alongside you, rooting you along the way. And we found that we are a really good fit for busy professionals. People who, um, want to workout, know they need to workout, but don't have a lot of time. We also are, are a great fit for folks with prior, uh, injuries or limitations because of some of the revolutionary technology that we utilize. Um, so we love just partnering with people to help them be in the best shape of their lives.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: We came across The Exercise Coach about two years ago. We were looking for an opportunity to have a, a positive impact on the community through fitness and healthy eating. And we felt like we were a good fit for the vision and the approach of what we do at The Exercise Coach. So being able to have connections, develop relationships with our members can really help increase the quality of people's lives was something that really resonated with us and why we wanted to launch the business.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: What sets us apart is that, one,we provide a 20 minute full-body workout, and we're able to do that because of our personalized approach. We're able to get people a target that's just right for them with where they are in their fitness journey. So whether you worked out your entire life or you're just beginning this journey, our machines are able to get the right target for you, get you to the right intensity to see results in your body.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: Our customers would say a number of things about us, including the fact that we have the most unique and innovative workout that they've ever seen, and we do it in a very personalized and safe manner. But the biggest thing and what we really hang our hat on is of the relationships that we have great relationships with our members. We, we learn about them and we wanna be able to just push them and motivate them when they come to be the best they can be and have a great time at our facility.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: At The Exercise Coach, we provide one-on-one personal training, and we're able to help people reach, uh, fitness levels and fitness results that matter to them with just two, 20 minute workouts per week. We do this in a very efficient, scientifically backed manner, and we provide an energetic, fun environment for folks to achieve their fitness goals.