Get to Know: Matt Crane, Meta Fitness Studio

× Expand Photo courtesy of Meta Fitness Co-owner Matt Crane, left, with members of the team at Meta Fitness in Mountain Brook.

Matt Matt Crane is the co-owner of Meta Fitness Studio, along with Mike Smith and Scott Cannon, located at 3150 Overton Road in Mountain Brook.

Q: What made you decide to open a fitness studio in Mountain Brook?

A: My business partners and I trained in the area for several years prior to opening Meta. We had built longstanding relationships with clients and their families and loved the community. We saw an opportunity to build on those relationships and serve more people in this great city.

Q: How do you help people increase their confidence?

A: It's interesting. Some of the "fittest" people you see have the least amount of confidence. For us, instilling confidence is multi-faceted and begins internally. Developing healthy and sustainable habits, feeling strong and accomplished, developing a positive image of yourself, and learning what "healthy" actually looks like, are all things we focus on far more than external aesthetics. Sure, building muscle and "looking better" builds confidence, but it's the non-scale victories that truly matter most.

Q: What’s your favorite part about your job?

A: Easy. It's the people. We are fortunate enough to work with some of the kindest, most generous, and truly amazing people. Without them, we wouldn't exist and we are so incredibly grateful for everyone in the Meta Family. When we say "family", we mean it. We have clients that have been with some of our trainers for 20+ years. We've walked alongside them through a large portion of their lives--experiencing this rollercoaster ride of life with them.

Q: What is the most important part of your job?

A: There are many important aspects of what we do. Obviously, we want to deliver an unmatched service experience in a safe and effective way, but I think our most important job is to help you be your best YOU. Our goal is for you to leave better than you walked in each and every time. Some days that may mean you had an amazing workout and others it may mean you got some things off your mind and worked through some stressful things outside the gym. I say, "sometimes we come to pick things up and sometimes we come to put things down."

Q: What is something customers love about Meta?

A: Our clients love the space, equipment, and the workout they get with us, but I feel like it's the welcoming atmosphere, service driven experience, and the entire Meta community that makes them love coming to see us.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A: We are fortunate to have so many great fitness options in this city for people to choose from...to be part of that exceptional fitness community is an honor and a privilege. We are so thankful to be part of this great city and realize that without the support, encouragement, and love from so many, that we wouldn't be able to do what we do. We are excited to celebrate 10 years early next year and appreciate everyone who has helped get us here.