Get to know: Scott Terry, owner of Laura Lane Salon

Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Terry Exterior of Laura Lane Salon.

Scott Terry is an owner of Laura Lane Salon, located in Mountain Brook Village. In this interview, Terry shares what sets Laura Lane apart from other salons and what clients can expect from their Laura Lane experience.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Laura Lane Salon is a luxury booth-rental salon nestled in the heart of Mountain Brook Village. We've created a space where independent stylists can thrive, where our guests will feel seen, pampered and truly at home.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: Our salon is a dream that we built together. My husband brings over 20 years of experience behind the chair, and I come from a long background in business and marketing. We've combined our strengths to create a space that empowers both stylists and our clients.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: We're more than just a salon. We're a boutique experience. From the aesthetics to the culture, every detail is intentional in this space. Our stylists have freedom without isolation, and our guests enjoy a personalized high-end experience they can't get anywhere else.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: We hear all the time how warm and how welcoming the environment feels. Clients love that one-on-one attention we give, and stylists love that they feel supported, not micromanaged. It's a balance of beauty, business and belonging.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Terry Stylists working at Laura Lane Salon.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Terry Interior of Laura Lane Salon.

A: Laura Lane Salon is a space where beauty meets luxury. We offer beautifully designed stations that are fully equipped for our elite stylists ready to grow their brand with the support of the salon community and the freedom of being their own boss.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: At Laura Lane, we believe beauty should feel like home. Whether you're an independent stylist, ready to thrive on your own terms, or you're a client craving that elevated self-care; you belong here. This isn't just a salon, it's a new way of experiencing beauty built on freedom, intention and authenticity.