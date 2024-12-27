Get to know: Will Mason, owner of Mason Music

Will Mason is the owner of Mason Music, a local chain of music education centers and supply stores. In this interview, he shares some information about the services Mason Music offers and what sets Mason Music apart from other music lesson services.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Mason Music exists to teach, equip and empower the next generation of music makers. We do this by teaching private lessons on guitar, piano, voice and drums with our incredible, award-winning teachers. We also sell beginner instruments so that we can equip our students with what they need to succeed. And, we provide unique and really fun performance opportunities through programs like Rock Band League, our recitals and our summer camps.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: Well, I'm what I like to call an accidental entrepreneur. I did not set out to start a business. No, rather I had someone approach me and asked me to teach them guitar lessons. That's how this whole thing started.

So, I started driving to his house and teaching him, and then his neighbor called and then his neighbor's brother called and then their neighbor called and it just grew organically for a long time.

And, in 2012, we decided to make it official and open a brick-and-mortar location, which was our first studio in Cahaba Heights.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: One thing that sets us apart from our competition is just our size. With over 65 teachers on our staff, we're able to match each student with someone who is a good fit for them based on their skill set, their goals, their personality and their schedule.

Additionally, we have some really unique performance opportunities, like Rock Band League where students can join a band, learn how to play with other young musicians and play real shows at some of the best venues here in Birmingham.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: One of the main things our parents really appreciate about Mason Music is the way we invest in their children's confidence. Now, we do teach adults as well, and we care about your confidence too. But, as a parent, there is nothing more important than seeing your kid light-up and build that confidence because they know they're learning how to do something new, that they can do hard things, that somebody is challenging them, encouraging them and cheering for them along the way.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: Learning how to play an instrument is hard. You've got to find a great teacher. You need an instrument. You got to practice, and you really need encouragement along the way. We think you need a community to support you on your journey.

That's exactly what we built here at Mason Music. We have the best teaching team around. We have a great software platform to manage all the details so that we're organized and easy to deal with.

And, we're located very conveniently in the heart of each of the communities that we serve. Plus, we know how to make it fun.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: We actually have five locations here in Birmingham. We have one in Cahaba Heights, Mountain Brook Village, Bluff Park, Greystone and Woodlawn.

And, we also operate a nonprofit, Mason Music Foundation, where you can apply for tuition assistance, and, if you qualify, you would be subsidized in your lessons. We want to make sure that everyone has access to music education here in the Magic City.