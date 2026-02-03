Girl Scout cookie season returns with real-world challenges

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama Veteran Girl Scout cookie saleswoman Nora Henderson of Mountain Brook, second from left Veteran Girl Scout cookie saleswoman Nora Henderson of Mountain Brook, second from left, returns for her third cookie season. She is also a Girl Scout media ambassador and cookie test taster.

For fans hoarding the last sleeve of Thin Mints in the freezer, relief is here. Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama have launched the 2026 cookie season, and local troops are hard at work.

For Brownie Troop 26113 in Mountain Brook, like so many others across central Alabama, the routine is familiar and fast paced.

“It is organized chaos, but they do it well,” said co-leader and longtime cookie sales coordinator Mandi Henderson, who joined when she signed up her daughter, Nora, 8.

The troop, made up mostly of girls from Cherokee Bend Elementary and Highlands Day School, sold more than 1,000 boxes last year.

Beyond fundraising, cookie sales offer hands-on experience in communication and confidence.

Nora is a sales veteran in her third cookie season.

“First, you’ve got to know the cookies — know your products,” Nora explained.

If customers hesitate, she keeps it simple to reinforce a purchase: “It tastes good,” Nora reminds potential buyers. And her secret weapon? Bunny ears to attract attention, a trick she picked up from successful elder Girl Scouts.

“The girls are really good at asking for more,” Mandi Henderson said. “Someone says they’ll buy three, and they’re like, ‘No, no — what about this one, too? And one for your grandkids?’ They’re wonderful saleswomen.”

More than 4,500 girls in 36 counties are now selling cookies in this region. Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama expects to move more than one million packages. Most of them will be Thin Mints.

Sales opened in December, but the public-facing phase begins Feb. 6, when cookie booths return to local shopping centers, grocery stores and events. In Mountain Brook, booths traditionally include popular stops like the Crestline Piggly Wiggly. Cookies are priced at $6 per package this year, and online orders are available.

“The support for the Girl Scout Cookie Program has always been positive,” said Karen Peterlin of Trussville, CEO of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama. “I hope this year, with the increased cost of a package, our customers remain supportive. Every cookie package sold provides girls with life and leadership skills — it’s more than just a package of good-to-eat treats.”

The price increase stems from rising production and ingredient costs. Cookies are made in two licensed U.S. bakery factories — one in Kentucky and the other in Virginia.

“The biggest challenge in the past three years is the continuing increase in the cost of goods and the need to raise prices,” Peterlin said. “That normally means the girls will sell fewer boxes.”

Last year, the council sold 1,125,953 packages, which was a strong showing but about 3% lower than the year before.

Behind the scenes, the operation functions as a small business.

Girls sell door to door, online and at booths, while parents help with logistics. Distribution is managed through a drive-through system staffed by volunteers and employees. Girl Scouts and their families are responsible for delivery and booth sales.

This year’s confectionery lineup includes classics like Thin Mints and Samoas, along with Nora’s favorite Exploremores. Customers can also enter to win a year of free cookies or donate boxes through the Care to Share program, which supports local Hometown Heroes.

Visit girlscoutsnca.org to find booths or place an order. Businesses interested in hosting or buying in bulk may email customercare@girlscoutsnca.org.