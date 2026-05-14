GO AUTO launches mobile vehicle service in Mountain Brook

GO AUTO, a Birmingham-based mobile automotive repair company, recently celebrated its launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Mountain Brook City Hall hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in September 2025, the company provides on-site vehicle maintenance and repair services, allowing customers to schedule work at their homes or workplaces. Services include oil changes, brake repairs and vehicle diagnostics.

Founder Will Mackin, a Birmingham native and University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate, previously completed the apprentice program at Lexus of Birmingham and became a certified technician. He later owned and operated an Avondale repair shop before selling the business in 2025 to focus on developing the mobile service model.

In addition to performing routine repairs on-site, GO AUTO also provides consultation and recommendations for larger repair projects requiring traditional shop work.

The company aims to simplify vehicle maintenance by reducing the need for customers to travel to repair shops or arrange alternate transportation while their vehicles are serviced.