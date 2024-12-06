Graceful Aging brings in-home training to seniors in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Graceful Aging. Graceful Aging is an in-home training service to improve strength, balance and flexibility to reduce fall risk and increase longevity.

Opened four years ago, Graceful Aging is a health and wellness company targeted toward senior fitness. The functional fitness training business serves Mountain Brook and the Birmingham-metro area by providing in-home training to improve strength, balance and flexibility to reduce fall risk and increase longevity.

“We provide one-on-one training to ensure proper form and reduce risk of injury,” said founder Sarah Brumfield. “Our programs are individualized based off each client’s health history, current functional status and personal goals.”

Brumfield, a resident of Mountain Brook, is a certified personal trainer through the International Sports Sciences Association, specializing in senior fitness training, and is a licensed physical therapist assistant. She has worked in the therapy setting since 2005, restoring safe independence in individuals recovering from injuries, surgeries or illnesses that resulted in decreased strength and impaired balance. After 15 years of working in the recovery setting, Brumfield shifted her career focus to preventative wellness.

Birmingham native Michele Smith is also a trainer for the business. Smith is a certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She has specializations in functional movement training, overall wellness and endurance and strength training.

Graceful Aging offers one-on-one 50-minute sessions, a monthly hybrid fitness training package, 25-minute add-ons for assisted stretching and mobility and home assessments. All equipment is provided.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit gracefulagingbirmingham.com.