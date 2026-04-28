GreenPal lawn care app launches in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of GreenPal

A digital lawn care platform, GreenPal, has launched in Mountain Brook, expanding its service into the Birmingham area.

Often described as an “Uber for lawn care,” the Nashville-based app connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals through a competitive bidding system. Users submit details about their property, and providers respond with pricing and service options.

The platform currently has more than 20 local providers actively bidding on jobs in the area, with dozens more being onboarded ahead of peak season. Early data shows typical lawn mowing services ranging from $45 to $55 per cut.

GreenPal serves more than 1 million homeowners nationwide and works with over 70,000 service providers across more than 250 U.S. markets.

The company said hundreds of Mountain Brook homeowners have already signed up as the service rolls out locally.