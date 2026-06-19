Home With Hechart marks 5 years in English Village

× Expand Home with Hechart.

Home With Hechart recently celebrated its fifth anniversary at 2003 Cahaba Road, Suite 101, in Mountain Brook’s English Village.

The business was founded in 2020 by interior designer Alex Hechart and her mother, Donna Woodfin, and provides full-service residential interior design as well as a retail selection of home decor, furnishings and gifts.

In addition to its design services, the company operates an online home decor store featuring curated collections of furniture, accessories and decorative items. The business emphasizes what it describes as a fresh, timeless design approach aimed at creating comfortable and functional living spaces.

According to the company, its design team believes a home should reflect a family's identity while serving as a place for connection and lasting memories. That philosophy guides both its interior design projects and retail offerings.

For more information, visit homewithhechart.com.