HomeWell Care Services opens serving Mountain Brook area

× Expand Image courtesy of HomeWell Care Services Blue and White Modern Health Medical Care Flyer - 1

HomeWell Care Services officially opened on April 17 at 2337 Valleydale Road, offering non-medical in-home care services to families across the Birmingham area.

The locally owned business serves communities including Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, the 280 corridor, Hoover and Cahaba Heights.

HomeWell provides support for individuals who need assistance remaining in their homes, with services ranging from companionship and personal care to specialized support for more advanced health needs.

The company also offers customized care plans coordinated by dedicated care managers who work with clients and families to assess needs and provide ongoing support.

Owner Trey Moreland, a longtime Hoover resident, brings more than 15 years of healthcare experience to the business. His background includes work in hospice care and skilled nursing facilities, experiences that inspired him to launch a home care company focused on helping individuals transition safely and comfortably at home.

HomeWell Care Services is part of a national network of home care providers but operates locally with a focus on personalized care and community relationships.