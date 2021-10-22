Honor for Ritch’s Pharmacy, Junior Board update, holidays kick off

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Rebecca Sorrell, left, and Ralph Sorrell, right, hold the Bronze Retailer of the Year award they received in September from the Alabama Retail Association. City and chamber officials took park in a ceremony honoring the couple in Mountain Brook Village on Sept. 27.

A venerable small business in Mountain Brook recently received a statewide honor.

In September, the Alabama Retail Association named Ralph and Rebecca Sorrell — husband-and-wife pharmacists and co-owners of Ritch’s Pharmacy — as Bronze Retailers of the Year among businesses with annual sales exceeding $5 million.

Ritch’s Pharmacy is one of 11 retail businesses statewide, and the only pharmacy, honored in 2021 as a Retailer of the Year, according to a Alabama Retail Association news release.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce nominated the Sorrells and hosted a ceremony to honor the couple after the award winners were announced in September.

“We have a good team at Ritch’s Pharmacy, and we can only do what we do because every member gives their all to serving others,” Ralph Sorrell said.

He began working as a pharmacist at Ritch’s in 1986, and he and Rebecca Sorrell became co-owners in 1997.

A passion for service at Ritch’s has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the association.

The pharmacy doubled its delivery staff and added a vehicle in 2020.

Ritch’s was one of only three Alabama community pharmacies selected by the Alabama Department of Public Health in December 2020 to provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The award judges also noted that Ritch’s extended its hours and opened on Sunday to administer COVID-19 vaccinations during the initial push.

“To be a small part of a big, noble cause has been an extremely rewarding experience,” Ralph Sorrell told Village Living in April regarding the vaccinations.

“We’re part of the effort to kick COVID to the curb,” Rebecca Sorrell said.

Junior Board update

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Junior Board, formed in 2019, recently held its first election of executive officers, said Kim McGuire, the board’s current president.

The following members will begin their terms as officers in January 2022:

► President: Lee Mallette, property manager, Fairway Management Group.

► Vice President: Ali Money, private banking relationship manager, FirstBank.

► Secretary: Lindsay Crocker, nurse practitioner, OB-GYN South P.C.

► Treasurer: Wil Bromberg, Regions.

► Chamber Liaison: Cary Beck, business manager, Maynard Cooper & Gale.

► Communications and Community Affairs Officer: Emily Gardner, assistant relationship manager, ServisFirst Bank.

► Events and Social Officer: Virginia Grisham, interior designer, Ruby Ansley Interiors.

The board hosted its first large event, Thursday Night Live, in Crestline in August and raised about $16,000 for the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund.

The event featured local vendors and restaurants and live music.

“We had a great turn out and guests participated in a raffle with over 30 prizes handed out,” McGuire said.

Holiday events

The chamber and area merchants begin a new season of holiday events in the villages this month.

The English Village Poker Run will be held Thursday, Nov. 11. In the poker run, shoppers draw cards at participating stores during the open house to try to build the best poker hand by the end of the night. The best hand will be given the Grand Prize Basket, filled with items donated by the merchants. “It is a unique and popular event,” said Molly Wallace, chamber project manager.

Crestline Village will be the site of the Crestline Holiday Open House on Thursday, Nov. 18. Most of the merchants participate in the open house, many with snacks or beverages and special deals. Santa Claus typically makes an appearance. Carolers from The Exceptional Foundation will be strolling through the village starting at 2 p.m., said Molly Wallace, chamber project manager.

The next issue of Village Living will include information about the chamber’s holiday events in December, including the Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House Dec. 2, the Lane Parke Sip and Stroll Dec. 4, the Holiday Parade Dec. 5 and the English Village Sip n’ Stroll Dec. 9.