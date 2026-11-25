× Expand Photo courtesy of Marriott

Hotel Wildemont opened Oct. 1 at 2655 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook, replacing the former Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook with a new identity inspired by the area's wooded landscape, garden-community roots and Southern character.

The 99-room property remains part of Marriott's Autograph Collection and continues to offer guestrooms and suites, including two-bedroom accommodations.

The hotel includes Habitat Feed & Social, its rooftop restaurant and bar, along with Habitat Cooking School, The Spa at Hotel Wildemont, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and an on-property art gallery.

As part of the transition, the hotel is adding new culinary and social programming. Habitat Feed & Social continues to emphasize communal dining, locally grown ingredients and responsibly raised meats. From Thursday-Sunday, the restaurant offers a reservation-based "Whole Beast Feast" featuring large-format proteins and tableside carving.

Hotel Wildemont is also introducing Cocktail Lab, a 90-minute hands-on class where participants can learn cocktail techniques and create their own drinks. The program builds on the property's existing wine-blending experience.

The Gallery Experience Lounge remains an art-focused gathering space and is expanding its programming to include morning coffee, afternoon tea, cocktails, painting workshops, trivia nights and other events.

Artwork throughout the property is also being adjusted to place greater emphasis on local and regional artists and nature-inspired pieces connected to Alabama.

The hotel offers approximately 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space for meetings, weddings and social gatherings. It is located near the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Birmingham Zoo, walking trails and Mountain Brook shopping districts.

For more information, call 205-414-0505 or visit hotelwildemont.com.