How to prep a home before putting it on the market

× Expand Stock photo. Cleaning your house in preparation to sell.

As the real estate market continues to improve across Mountain Brook, more homeowners are focusing on staging and preparing their homes before listing them to get the highest return on investment.

With several staging companies to choose from in the area, Katie Crommelin, Realtor at Ray & Poynor, said they are worth the investment.

“The national statistics continue to show using a stager increases your return while decreasing time on the market,” Crommelin said. “Utilizing a stager can range from having them come through and tell you what to put away and any furniture that needs to be moved around to a full stage with furniture brought in for the listing. This is such a valuable service that really can make a difference.”

Well-staged homes also tend to photograph better, which can generate more interest, more showings and stronger offers, said Dina Hendrix, Realtor at ARC Realty. That preparation process should include decluttering and deep cleaning the home, as well.

“A clean, simplified space photographs larger, brighter and more inviting, which makes a stronger first impression online and draws buyers in for a showing,” Hendrix said. “I think what sellers sometimes don’t understand is that photography captures clutter more harshly than the naked eye. The camera flattens a space, exaggerates visual noise and picks up small details your eye naturally filters out, so extra furniture, personal items, patterned pillows, blankets, or tabletop and countertop clutter all tend to look more obvious and distracting in photos. That’s why decluttering and staging matter so much.”

If a home isn’t in pristine condition, homeowners should be willing to do some work or turn to a professional, said Carrie Lusk, a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty-Birmingham.

“Hire an experienced Realtor who knows your local market and neighborhoods, be realistic on pricing based on comps that have sold recently in your same neighborhood and get your home in the absolute best condition if you want to get top dollar for your property,” Lusk said.

At minimum, Lusk said homeowners should deep clean their homes, declutter as much as possible, address any repairs and service major systems like the HVAC before listing their homes. To improve curb appeal, they can clean the windows, add fresh pine straw or mulch, have the gutters cleaned and maintain the landscape.

For help with preparing their homes, homeowners should turn to a trusted real estate agent to utilize their experience, Crommelin said. The agent can help point out areas that will make the biggest impacts and any changes they should make to the home.

“It’s important to view your home through the eyes of a buyer who isn’t attached to your home. This is your chance to address any repairs needed, clean out closets and simplify decor,” Crommelin said. “There is a fine line between uncluttered and sterile, and your Realtor can help with achieving the right look. The more you do ahead, the less stress you’ll feel when it’s time for the sign to go in the yard.”